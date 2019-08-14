A
Think Change India

Delhi gurudwaras go on a green drive, give saplings as 'prasad' to devotees

The gurudwara management committee is also planning to urge students at nine colleges affiliated to the Delhi University to plant trees to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev’s love for nature.

Think Change India
14th Aug 2019
32+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Today, in the name of development, we are seeing the planet’s green cover being depleted quicker than ever.


While we witness the depleting greenery in our cities, many individuals, organisations, NGOs, and government agencies have come forward with various initiatives to tackle the issue.


From using plantable flags to celebrating Independence Day to going on a plantation drive, a lot of effort is being made to restore the green lungs in our country.


yourstory-tree-plantation
Also Read

This spiritual leader from Rishikesh is on a mission to plant 10 million trees across India

However, gurudwaras in Delhi have taken up a unique initiative by giving away saplings instead of prasad to their visitors to mark the 550th birth anniversary Guru Nanak Dev.


The Delhi Gurudwara Management Committee (DGMC) is aiming towards planting one lakh trees across all gurudwaras and Sikh educational institutions. The trees will include species like neem and ber, which are mentioned in the Gurbani.


In a conversation with NDTV, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President, DGMC, said,


“We have also made it mandatory for all fresh students at nine colleges affiliated to the Delhi University, managed by the Committee, to plant 10 trees from the current academic session to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev’s love for nature. This is for encouraging the Sikh community to protect planet earth from climate change and global warming threats. With this move, around 55,000 new environmentally friendly species are likely to be planted this year by freshers who have got admission in the nine colleges,” he said.


Moreover, to engage students in the noble cause, they will be given marks for carrying out the plantation drive, which will be included in their annual results.


Also Read

108 trees transplanted with 100 pc success – Bengaluru is proud of this citizen initiative

According to News 18, the students will have to submit reports presenting the status of trees planted by them along with photographs on an annual basis.


Speaking on the positive impact of this drive, Manjinder Singh said,


“About two lakh saplings of fruit-bearing tree species and those that absorb air pollutants like mango, amla, jamun, gulmohar, neem, and ber will be distributed among gurudwara devotees as prasad to promote environmental protection and a sustainable ecosystem in the national capital,” reports NDTV.


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com.To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Also Read

How Ratna Krishna Kumar is rewriting lives of plantation workers in Munnar


32+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO of BYJU’S, the world’s most valued EdTech company. From humble beginnings to billion-dollar dreams – here’s the fascinating success story of a small town teacher turned startup billionaire.

5 hours ago
play

Leading Social Innovation: Program for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence

12th August 2019
play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

8th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

7th August 2019

Latest Stories

Gift a rakhi, plant a tree: this Jaipur startup is urging people to go green this Raksha Bandhan

by Roshni Balaji

This Independence Day, this startup is planting the seeds for a greener future with eco-friendly flags

by Think Change India

This Raksha Bandhan, show your love for your brother with eco-friendly rakhis

by Think Change India

The need to re-look at adolescent welfare programmes in India

by Shweta Bankar

Fabric of change: how this 18-year-old turned industrial waste into a tool for women empowerment

by Krishna Reddy

366 housing societies in Gurugram to install sewage treatment plants to reduce pollution in river Yamuna

by Think Change India

Partner Events

Date
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Date
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Date
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore