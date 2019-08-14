Delhi gurudwaras go on a green drive, give saplings as 'prasad' to devotees

Today, in the name of development, we are seeing the planet’s green cover being depleted quicker than ever.





While we witness the depleting greenery in our cities, many individuals, organisations, NGOs, and government agencies have come forward with various initiatives to tackle the issue.





From using plantable flags to celebrating Independence Day to going on a plantation drive, a lot of effort is being made to restore the green lungs in our country.





However, gurudwaras in Delhi have taken up a unique initiative by giving away saplings instead of prasad to their visitors to mark the 550th birth anniversary Guru Nanak Dev.





The Delhi Gurudwara Management Committee (DGMC) is aiming towards planting one lakh trees across all gurudwaras and Sikh educational institutions. The trees will include species like neem and ber, which are mentioned in the Gurbani.





In a conversation with NDTV, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President, DGMC, said,





“We have also made it mandatory for all fresh students at nine colleges affiliated to the Delhi University, managed by the Committee, to plant 10 trees from the current academic session to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev’s love for nature. This is for encouraging the Sikh community to protect planet earth from climate change and global warming threats. With this move, around 55,000 new environmentally friendly species are likely to be planted this year by freshers who have got admission in the nine colleges,” he said.





Moreover, to engage students in the noble cause, they will be given marks for carrying out the plantation drive, which will be included in their annual results.





According to News 18, the students will have to submit reports presenting the status of trees planted by them along with photographs on an annual basis.





Speaking on the positive impact of this drive, Manjinder Singh said,





“About two lakh saplings of fruit-bearing tree species and those that absorb air pollutants like mango, amla, jamun, gulmohar, neem, and ber will be distributed among gurudwara devotees as prasad to promote environmental protection and a sustainable ecosystem in the national capital,” reports NDTV.





