Indore goes the copper way to eliminate single-use plastic products

On August 25, during his Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that from October 2, which also marks Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday, there would be a complete ban on single-use plastic.





The announcement has come at a time when plastic waste has taken a serious toll on the environment and biodiversity.





According to a report by the Central Pollution Committee Board, (CPCB) India generates 62 million tonnes of municipal waste out of which eight percent is a plastic waste. What makes it worse is that only a fraction of it is treated.





Copper Vessel (Image: NDTV)

To tackle the issue, the Indore Municipal Corporation is replacing all plastic bottles and single-use plastic objects in government offices, private functions, and in public places with traditional vessels and metal utensils.





Speaking to NDTV, Asad Warsi, Indore Municipal Corporation’s adviser for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan said,

“We provide water in copper ‘lota’, steel or glass tumblers. We serve snacks in metal or glass plates. We have banned plastic water bottles, cups, and plates at major government offices.”

All plastic items like forks, spoons, and cups have also been banned. In terms of maintaining copper utensils, peons and cleaning staff have been given the responsibility to maintain the hygiene and further, an automated dishwasher will be installed at major government offices and marketplaces in the city. These machines will use only 20 percent of the water which is being used under a running tap.





Asad added,

“We are also planning to install big automated dishwashers at marketplaces where food joints are present to achieve zero-waste markets. We have identified three agencies that are willing to install dishwashers at some identified spots, and at a minimal service fee, they will collect the utensils, wash those, sanitize and return to the respective shops and offices.”

Taking this initiative a step further, the municipal corporation has also started Bartan Banks, where you can get free-of-cost utensils by dialling a toll-free number, 0731-4987161. With the help of CSR initiatives of some private companies, in the initial phase, the corporation has arranged utensils for around 500 people, reports DB Post.





Bartan Banks (Image: NDTV)

Asad said,

“We have established two ‘Bartan banks’ till now, one each at Bengali Square and Sukhlia. The corporation is in the process of establishing 17 more at common places in the city.”





Each bank has 3,000 utensils that can be accessed by anyone in the city. The procedure is quite linear; a person has to just call to make the booking in advance. Further, he/she has to arrange to pick up the utensils and after the event, have to be returned to the corporation’s office.

The utensils provided by the corporation include plates, glasses, and a few other items.

Speaking to NDTV on the initiative, Vishal Kulkarni, a resident of Nanda Nagar, Indore, who took utensils from Bartan Banks said,





“It is a very good initiative by the municipal corporation. It is not only reducing waste that is generated by disposable cutlery but is so cost-effective for users. I have used the utensils from ‘Bartan Bank’ once for a party at home. I will be using them again and will recommend others to use these instead of buying disposable plates, glasses, and cutlery.”









(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)





