This IRS officer from Assam arranged free healthcare camps for over 500 flood victims

Almost every year, Assam faces a flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall. Even this year, with the mighty Brahmaputra river flowing through the State, forests and villages situated on the banks of the river faced floods, resulting in loss of life and property.





Now, as the State limps back to normalcy, the Centre and various State governments and private organisations have offered help.





The flood relief camp (Image: Efforts For Good)





Coming forward to take this noble initiative by arranging a camp for the flood victims is Guwahati-based Padmapani Bora, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.





Padmapani has organised a mass-scale health camp in a remote village of Kamrup called Hajo. Apart from arranging the camp, he has also donated his salary for the cause.





Padmapani’s camp was attended by 567 people including women, children, and senior citizens. Many of these victims had sustained injuries and complained of serious ailments, reports Sentinel Assam.





Further, the camp distributed emergency medicines for free of cost to the patients, and also distributed other basic necessities such as soaps, sanitisers, and other sanitary hygiene. It also distributed sanitary napkins to young girls and women for menstrual hygiene.





Speaking to Efforts For Good on the initiative, Padmapani said,





“Our next plan is to organise health camps in remote village schools where the average nutrition level of the students is woefully low. In the next three months, we wish to focus on improving the health and nutrition of these underprivileged children.”





However, this is not the first time Padmapani has offered help for a social cause.





For the last six years, he has been supporting education along with his wife, Mridusmita Das, who founded the Srijanasom Trust, which focuses on art, education, and health.





They have also been providing educational scholarships for merit holder girls, who come from poor financial background.





The foundation has also made similar efforts to revive the culture and traditions of Assam. He said,

“My wife is a classical dancer. Both of us nurture immense respect for Assamese heritage. There are so many kinds of music, dance, and folk art, which are dying in these modern times. We must preserve our rich culture,” reports Efforts For Good.









