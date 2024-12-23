Sridhar Vembu, CEO of ﻿Zoho Corporation﻿, has applauded Sriram Krishnan’s appointment as the Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Vembu first discovered the former ai6z’s partner’s talent in 2004 when he graduated from SRM University. According to Vembu, Sriram had authored one of India’s earliest programming blogs at the time, which left a strong impression on him.

“I was so impressed I wanted to recruit him but Microsoft already had recruited him. We have been in touch on and off as he later moved to Silicon Valley and became an entrepreneur,” Vembu wrote in a post on X.

Krishnan has led product and engineering teams at prominent tech firms, including X, Meta, and Snap. He began his career at ﻿Microsoft﻿ as a founding member of Windows Azure and has also been a personal investor in several technology companies.

“President Trump has found a great talent for his technology team!” Vembu noted.

US President-elect Donald Trump announced in a post on his social media platform Truth Social that Krishnan will work closely with David Sacks, the newly appointed White House AI and Crypto Czar. His focus will be on maintaining US leadership in AI as well as shaping and coordinating AI policies across the US government. This will involve working with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

Earlier, in November, Krishnan announced that he had left venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz after four years.

“After 4 years at a16z, I’m leaving the firm at the end of the year to start a new adventure! What’s next? I’ll have more on that in a bit but it’s obvious we are living through a unique moment in history. I’m going to be jumping all into something I’ve wanted to spend my energy on. More on that in the coming months,” he said in a post on X.