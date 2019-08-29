A
Think Change India

Declared ‘dead’ at birth, this physically challenged woman is now a winner on KBC

Noopur Singh was declared ‘born dead’ as a baby and hurled into a garbage bin by doctors at a Kanpur hospital. Twenty-nine years later, the physically challenged woman from UP is a winner on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Think Change India
29th Aug 2019
97+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

In a recently aired episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, 29-year-old Noopur Singh, a physically challenged contestant, won Rs 12.5 lakh after answering 12 questions. The show, which has been running since 2000, has a grand prize of Rs 7 crore for anyone who can get 15 questions right.


What makes Noopur’s appearance on the show stand out is her life story and the difficulties she overcame. As a child, she was declared ‘dead’ and thrown into a garbage bin by doctors of a Kanpur hospital. Thanks to one of her relatives who saw some signs of life in the baby, Noopur was rescued and cared for.


Social Story

Noopur Singh at KBC alongside Amitabh Bachan (Image: Jagran)

Also Read

Disability did not stop this 38-year-old Telangana woman from penning over 500 poems

However, due to the initial negligence by the doctors at the time of her birth, Noopur developed physical disabilities. Residing in Bighapur, Unnao district, in Uttar Pradesh, Noopur now teaches children at a playgroup and takes classes for Class 10 students for free.


Speaking to New Indian Express, Noopur’s mother said,


“Noopur, despite her disability, has always been a good student. She was on the merit list in Intermediate and got through the BEd entrance test in the first attempt.”


Also Read

The first of its kind in India - Tithal Beach to become disabled-friendly

She added that Noopur was always interested in KBC and used to answer every question correctly even before the contestants could do so.


“When this season began, we asked her to apply and she was selected. Our happiness knew no bounds when she ended up winning Rs 12.5 lakh,” her mother told News 18.


People in her village were in for a surprise and got to know about Noopur’s talents when the KBC team descended on the village to shoot the promo. She is now a star in her neighbourhood.


Noopur was always ready to face any challenge that came her way and never took any support. She even gave away the wheelchairs she received to those who needed them more than her, reports Jagran.


(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com.To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter


Also Read

This NGO in Udaipur has treated over 3L differently-abled people for free


97+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Prime Minister Modi launches Fit India Movement on National Sports Day

Think Change India

Back to basics: when mud, bamboos, and timber houses help fight climate change

Areen Attari

Meet the trio solving vegetation crisis in Ladakh using plastic waste

Think Change India

The inspiring stories of 8 children who won the National Bravery Award this year

Shruti Kedia
Daily Capsule
Why startups like Swiggy and Dunzo will go the Gojek way (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

Prime Minister Modi launches Fit India Movement on National Sports Day

Think Change India

On National Sports Day, we remember legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand

Roshni Balaji

These 5 initiatives by the Modi government are a step towards a green India

Tenzin Norzom

Meet the man who has solved water woes of farmers in Bundelkhand, and given the parched region a new lease of life

Rashi Varshney

Two Class 12 students from Kolkata are bringing STEM learning to underprivileged children

Urvi Jacob

Meet the trio solving vegetation crisis in Ladakh using plastic waste

Think Change India

Partner Events

Fri Aug 30 2019

E-Summit'19

Kanpur
Sat Aug 31 2019

Edupreneur Village Challenge: The Final Battle

New Delhi
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Bangalore Business Literature Fest

Bangalore