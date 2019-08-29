Declared ‘dead’ at birth, this physically challenged woman is now a winner on KBC

In a recently aired episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, 29-year-old Noopur Singh, a physically challenged contestant, won Rs 12.5 lakh after answering 12 questions. The show, which has been running since 2000, has a grand prize of Rs 7 crore for anyone who can get 15 questions right.





What makes Noopur’s appearance on the show stand out is her life story and the difficulties she overcame. As a child, she was declared ‘dead’ and thrown into a garbage bin by doctors of a Kanpur hospital. Thanks to one of her relatives who saw some signs of life in the baby, Noopur was rescued and cared for.





Noopur Singh at KBC alongside Amitabh Bachan (Image: Jagran)

However, due to the initial negligence by the doctors at the time of her birth, Noopur developed physical disabilities. Residing in Bighapur, Unnao district, in Uttar Pradesh, Noopur now teaches children at a playgroup and takes classes for Class 10 students for free.





Speaking to New Indian Express, Noopur’s mother said,





“Noopur, despite her disability, has always been a good student. She was on the merit list in Intermediate and got through the BEd entrance test in the first attempt.”





She added that Noopur was always interested in KBC and used to answer every question correctly even before the contestants could do so.





“When this season began, we asked her to apply and she was selected. Our happiness knew no bounds when she ended up winning Rs 12.5 lakh,” her mother told News 18.





People in her village were in for a surprise and got to know about Noopur’s talents when the KBC team descended on the village to shoot the promo. She is now a star in her neighbourhood.





Noopur was always ready to face any challenge that came her way and never took any support. She even gave away the wheelchairs she received to those who needed them more than her, reports Jagran.





(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)





