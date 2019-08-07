A
TikTok partners with NGO Bhumi for #CleanIndia campaign

The Chinese social media video app has collaborated with Bhumi, a youth volunteer organisation, to rope in TikTok users to initiate cleanliness drives in different Indian cities.

7th Aug 2019
Chinese app TikTok is now trending for all the right reasons. After its controversial ban by the Madras High Court due to objectional content on the app going viral, and a lot of negative attention, TikTok is veering in a different direction altogether.


The app has partnered with a youth volunteer NGO,Bhumi to launch the #CleanIndia challenge, which is now trending on it with more than 750 million views.


Tik Tok


To spread the challenge and rope in a greater number of TikTok users as part of the campaign, Bhumi plans to initiate cleanliness drives in various Indian cities.


According to Nitin Saluja, Director, Public Policy, TikTok India, the app is committed to fostering a constructive change in India through its platform. “We are delighted to collaborate with Bhumi for this significant campaign,” he said.


He added,


“Cleanliness is extremely important as it has significant health and economic benefits and with this campaign, we are excited to contribute to the overall Swachh Bharat Mission by leveraging TikTok’s strong user community that hails from the deepest pockets of India and influence change for social good”, reports Exchange 4 Media.


yourstory-swachh-bharat
An official statement by TikTok on its website said, “The entire campaign will culminate into 100+ events spread across 30+ cities, starting from August 2 until October 2, 2019 to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and help achieve the Swachh Bharat Mission of a cleaner India,” reports News 18.


According to the website, through “#CleanIndia, users can share their experiences and also invite others to take part in the challenge. Users can also upload “before” and “after” pictures and videos, showcasing their contributions for a cleaner India.



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

