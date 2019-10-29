A

Meet the woman behind the handwritten letters initiative that is touching lives across the world

Started by Paromita Bardoloi, the initiative ‘Letter From A Stranger, India’, has sent over 100 letters across the globe.

By Think Change India
29th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

When was the last time you sent a letter to someone? No, we don’t mean an email; we are talking about handwritten letters. Missives you waited patiently for, looking out for the postman each morning, hoping today would be the day he brings something for you.


For most of us now, a WhatsApp message usually elicits a quick response but we can all admit that a handwritten letter carries a bit of old-world charm that will never go out of style.


And a great proponent of handwritten letters is Paromita Bardoloi, who started an initiative called ‘Letter from A Stranger, India’, to send handwritten letters to people across the globe. To date, the community that she built on Facebook has sent over 100 letters across the globe. In this community, a form is put up for writers and requesters of letters once every two months. The information is collated and the letters are distributed. Then begins the journey of responding to the letters.


Social Story

Paromita Bardoloi (Image: Northeast Today)

Also Read

They get letters from a three-legged dog

The entire initiative is driven by volunteers and is for free. On an average, 30 volunteers sign up every month to write letters.


Speaking to The Logical Indian, Paromita said,


“We only offer one letter from our side; the rest is always on mutual consent and personal choice. And every writer and receiver must be above 18 years of age.”


There are a few rules that one must follow in order to be part of this initiative. First, the writer has to show empathy and no judgment. Here, the writer would share learnings from his/her own life. Second, after the first letter, it’s up to the writer or receiver to keep or close the channel of communication.


Born and bought up in Assam, Paromita has been writing letters since she was 12 years old.


“You know you went to someplace, met kids of your age, exchanged addresses and wrote letters. And somehow sub-consciously it became a part of my being. In a letter, you could be more open. Also, in that process, I found out a lot about myself. Letters can free a lot of demons within and it can be a therapeutic experience,” Northeast Today quotes Paromita. According to her, the initiative gets many emails from people whose lives the letter has touched.


Anyone from anywhere in the world can get the letters based on their request, which people put up on the Facebook page.


For now, Paromita aims to keep the channel safe and inclusive. The plan is to publish a book that has a compilation of select letters obtained with consent.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)

Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Also Read

Meet Jitendra Singh, a security guard who has written 4,000 letters to families of martyrs


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey collaborate with YouTuber MrBeast to plant 20 million trees

Krishna Reddy

This IIT professor who once taught Raghuram Rajan is now working for tribals

Think Change India

Meet Jadav Payeng, the man who single-handedly planted an entire forest

Think Change India

Now, an ambulance for trees: Chennai gets a tree ambulance to relocate, revive trees

Think Change India
Daily Capsule
Ratan Tata joins Instagram; Inside story of Snapdeal turnaround
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

India ranks third in Asia for environmental sustainability

Press Trust of India

Meet June Rose Vaphie, who is educating underprivileged children with her organic soap venture

Think Change India

Meet the 19-year-old changemaker who is spreading awareness about organ donation in India

Ashwini S

Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey collaborate with YouTuber MrBeast to plant 20 million trees

Krishna Reddy

This man took his 70-year-old mother on a scooter ride across 20 states, moves Anand Mahindra

Think Change India

How Child Cabinets are weaning students off work and bringing them back to school in Odisha

Village Square

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore