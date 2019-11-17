A corporate Jagran quitting his job to tackle air pollution, and siblings using satellite data to address the same – top social stories this week

This week, we bring you stories of people who are saving our planet in their own ways.

By Team SS
17th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Climate change is taking a toll on us bigger than ever before. For example, pollution levels in Delhi soared to hazardous levels this month, leaving the government to declare a public health emergency. While this is attributed to a man-made disaster, the top-most priority right now is to save the environment.


On that note, here are some of the top stories this week that may uplift us and instill hope that all is not lost yet:

These divers in Vizag are on a mission to clean the sea, have already cleared 5,000kg of trash


Water pollution is a huge problem that affects the environment. Our rivers, lakes, seas, oceans, and most water bodies are filled either with effluent waste or with tons of garbage, especially plastic, causing harm to both human and marine life.


As many environmentalists across the globe are doing their best to curb the plastic menace, these five divers from Visakhapatnam have taken the matter into their hands, and decided to tackle water pollution in their city.


Social Story

The scuba divers (Image: The News Minute)

The group comprises certified divers like Subhash Chandran, a diving instructor, and owner of a scuba diving venture called Platypus Escapes, Padmavati Madipalli, Sachin Sharma, Saragada Appanna, and Divya Teja.


Together, the group removed 5,000 kg of waste from the sea in 13 days. It has also been actively working in cleaning the sea since October, supported by a team of volunteers.


This anti-cancer kit developed by a Bengaluru scientist has been approved by the USFDA

The US Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) Centre for Devices and Radiological Health has labelled a medical invention by a Bengaluru-based scientist as a “breakthrough device” in the treatment of breast, liver, and pancreatic cancer.


Rajah Vijay Kumar and his anti-cancer kit

Rajah Vijay Kumar and his anti-cancer kit.

Also Read

How this woman entrepreneur battled cancer and founded two healthcare startups


The man behind this innovation is Rajah Vijay Kumar, Chairman of Organization De Scalene, an innovative technology company, and a researcher in the field of biophysics, nanotechnology, and sustainable energy.


Cytotron, the device conceptualised by Rajah, is intended to cause a decline in the uncontrolled growth of tissues. It assists tissue engineering of cancer cells by altering the regulation of specific proteins to stop these cells from multiplying and spreading.

How this 22-year-old is providing free supplementary education to children in TN villages

Nukkad Pathshala, co-founded by Krutika Rao and her father Ganesh Rao, is a non-profit CSR initiative that was started in February 2014. It aims to prevent children in villages from dropping out of school by offering quality education for free at after-school learning centres.


Nukkad Pathshala

Co-Founder of Nukkad Pathshala Krutika Rao.

The Nukkad Pathshala is a free after-school learning centre set up in “nukkads” of villages across India for students from KG to Class X. It introduces children to foundational math, English, and science, with 38 villages across Tamil Nadu being a part of the initiative.


In the last five years, the initiative has grown to 38 centres across Tamil Nadu - Salem, Coimbatore, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tuticorin, Trichy, and Udumalpet. The nine-member team is currently impacting the lives of 1,500 students.


Using satellite data for real-time analysis, this startup is tackling toxic air pollution

Gurugram-based Blue Sky Analytics (BSA), started by Abhilasha Purwar and Kshitij Purwar, aims to address environmental issues, and curb pollution, especially of the air.


BSA is a downstream value-provider in the data analytics market, and aims to service various industries with insights and better decision-making tools. Its platforms bring critical value in tracking the macro particles of pollutants, and helps in understanding the air quality as well as the origin of these pollutants.


Social Story

The Team

Also Read

Delhi air pollution: Ways to protect yourself from smog


To help organisations and other stakeholders take better decisions towards controlling and mitigating air pollution, BSA is working towards building the world’s largest geospatial data refinery that will collect huge amounts of raw data, and pass it through a process of cleaning, purification, and treatment systems. These steps will make data more accurate and precise, and can power better decisions and actions by the relevant stakeholders.


In less than two years of its existence, the startup has received recognition with awards such as the MIT Solve, AI Innovation Prize, and Copernicus Masters Social Entrepreneurship Challenge.

Meet the man who quit his corporate job to work on India’s air pollution problem


Early this year, Mohit Beotra, 51, who was working as the Chief Brand Officer at Airtel, decided to act against rising air pollution, and started Air Pollution Action Group (A-PAG).


The startup focuses on raising awareness about air pollution among citizens, and assisting the government with implementing measures to improve the quality of air.


Mohit Beotra

51-year-old Mohit Beotra

He also kick-started a social media campaign to create awareness and drive citizen engagement towards air pollution. With his team of five, he created a YouTube channel titled ‘Pollution Ka Kya Plan Hai?’, and began designing content in the form of catchy videos. The videos showcased startling facts about pollution, health risks, and how the situation could be improved.


Now, through A-PAG, Mohit plans to continue his efforts to try and solve air pollution crisis, and work with the government to implement measures to improve air quality.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Meet Ravi Kalra, the man who has cremated 6000 unclaimed bodies


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team SS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post highlights Delhi air pollution and citizen protests

Krishna Reddy

This IRS officer from Punjab is on a mission to bring back lost green cover through his micro-forest initiative

Think Change India

How this 21-year-old is honouring the legacy of his uncle, Javed Abidi, in the disability space

Urvi Jacob

This anti-cancer kit developed by a Bengaluru-based scientist has been approved by the USFDA

Roshni Balaji
Daily Capsule
How Treebo is aiming for profitability by 2021 (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post highlights Delhi air pollution and citizen protests

Krishna Reddy

This IRS officer from Punjab is on a mission to bring back lost green cover through his micro-forest initiative

Think Change India

How this 21-year-old is honouring the legacy of his uncle, Javed Abidi, in the disability space

Urvi Jacob

Ola and Microsoft Research partner to measure real-time street-level air quality in Delhi-NCR

Team SS

This 18-year-old girl from Coimbatore is manufacturing eco-friendly and reusable sanitary napkins

Think Change India

Having learnt the hard way, Vimal Daga has trained more than 3,500 engineering students in Jaipur for free

Roshni Balaji

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore