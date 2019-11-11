This traffic cop from Hyderabad went beyond the line of duty to serve the society

In India, police are often seen in a negative light. While the police are there to maintain peace and order in the society, many a time there have been reports of corruption and violation of human rights and other legal violations from their end.





Maintaining a positive image has, therefore, become a challenge for the police, despite their difficult and challenging work. But there are some cops who have become icons – from a traffic cop filling up the potholes to another cop who runs a free school in Rajasthan.





Anjapally Nagamallu (Image: The News Minute)





Anjapally Nagamallu, a traffic police inspector at Rachakonda Commissioner for L.B. Nagar Division in Hyderabad, is also bringing a change and impacting the lives of many.





The 36-year-old has helped more than 80 accident victims, has donated his blood more than 25 times, and has conducted awareness programmes in over 100 villages as well.





Popularly known as ‘Police Anna’, Anjapally has also penned 40 songs on the same note, which is available on YouTube, and has more than 8,000 subscribers.





The traffic cop from Hyderabad has also gone beyond the line of duty and built two homes for the disabled, which cost him Rs 1.20 lakh. For the construction of one of the houses, he got a loan by mortgaging his daughter’s jewellery.









Speaking to The News Minute about his social service, Anjapally said,





“Before joining the police in 2009, I used to be a part of the Jana Vignana Vedika (a rationalist forum) debunking the powers of fake babas. For example, a lot of babas fool innocent villagers by walking through fire and escaping unhurt. To debunk this myth, I decided to walk through fire and prove to people that one has to stand for at least 3 seconds in one particular point in the fire to burn their feet. But if one is to run through it, anybody can escape unhurt”.





Following this, the city police department made a cultural troupe, where Anjapally and his team perform street plays and skits to fight the superstitions.





Anjapally says, he doesn’t earn any money from these social activities, and instead, he does it out of his love for the people.





Now, the traffic cop has divided his social services into various sections such as instant first-aid services for road accidents, blood donations during emergency, superstition awareness in remote villages, social awareness campaigning through social media, and housing and monetary help for the poor, reports The Logical Indian.





Speaking about his future plans, he said,





“My plan is to translate my songs from Telugu to Hindi and release them all around India because an accident is an accident irrespective of its geographical location. I want my songs to travel all around India”, reports The News Minute.





(Edited by Megha Reddy)





