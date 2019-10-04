This traffic constable from Ludhiana is fixing potholes to assure safe commute

Among many issues that persist today in India, roads filled with potholes are still a matter of grave concern across the country. Roads, which are meant to connect villages, districts, and states, have always been riddled with potholes, causing dire consequences to commuters, including death.





From time to time, many concerned citizens have taken matters into their own hands. Traffic constable Gurbaksh Singh is one of them, who is filling potholes single-handedly on the roads of Bhatinda in Punjab, and sometimes with the help of his fellow constables.





Traffic Constable Gurbaksh Singh filling up a pothole (Image: Tribune India)





So far, the traffic constable has filled potholes on Bhagu Road, Liberty Chowk, Dana Mandi and the highway leading to his village, Buladhewala.





Speaking to Tribune India, Gurbaksh says,





“It will be so unfortunate if somebody dies due to a pothole. If the authorities have not been doing enough, as responsible citizens, we have to shoulder the responsibility and start the repair of these potholes. I am not sure whether it is a small or big contribution, all I want to do is serve the society by doing my bit.”





Gurbaksh uses mud, bricks, and interlocking tiles to fill up the potholes, which he collects from different parts of the city and carries it in his car’s trunk to the pothole spot to fix it. Besides filling potholes, Gurbaksh also clears glass shards to avoid any possible accident.





Following his act of social cause, he has been awarded Rs 1,000 in cash, and his name has been recommended for a promotion as well.









The idea of filling potholes occured to Gurbaksh when he witnessed a biker and the pillion rider fall from the bike due to a pothole. Fortunately, the duo who met with an accident escaped narrowly from a vehicle, which was about to crush them.





In an interview with India Today, Gurjit Singh Romana, DSP City, says,





"Best jawans are selected and posted in traffic and they have engaged in social work also. Our purpose is to regulate traffic and not harass the public through challan. They have to concentrate more on social work and assisting the public rather than issuing challan.”





Apart from the state police, the commuters are also praising the efforts of the cop for making their journey safe. As one commuter says, Gurbaksh is indeed doing a double job on a single person’s salary.





Now, Gurbaksh plans to fix roads at new locations such as Amrik Singh Road and the stretch near Ghoda Chowk, that are riddled with potholes.





(Edited by Suman Singh)





