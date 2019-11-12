This Kaziranga forest guard has been protecting rhinos for 30 years

India has more than 500 wildlife sanctuaries and 100 national parks, which shelter to an enormous number of endangered animals. But climate change, deforestation, and human interference have put many of these animals on the verge of extinction.





Kaziranga National Park, a World Heritage Site, is a well-known habitat of the great Indian one-horned rhinoceros.





Although central and state governments have taken measures to conserve wildlife in the country, it is only because of few individuals working on the frontline that these animals are being safeguarded. Among them is Dimbeswar Das, who has dedicated 30 years of his life to protecting the rhinos in Kaziranga National Park in Assam.





Recognising his commitment, the 53-year-old was recently given the ‘Earth Hero Award’ under the Green Warrior category from the Royal Bank of Scotland in New Delhi. The guard who joined the service at the age of 23 in 1987, also received a cash award of Rs 2 lakh, reports Telegraph India.





The citation read,





“In the 29 years that he had actively served in Kaziranga, Dimbeswar has faced poachers bullets and threats, survived charges from rhinos, wild buffaloes, elephants, and big cats, and had to move houses several times to evade threats to his family — all in the service to the protection of the national park, a national asset. A great network of intelligence and community support has led to the neutralisation of several notorious poachers. His mentorship and engagement with the community has resulted in quick and effective conflict resolution measures in the events of carnivore attacks on livestock”.





Over the years, Dimbeswar has developed various sets of skills, among them being catching poachers and hunters.





According to Rohini B Saikia, former DFO, Kaziranga, Dimbeswar has been part of several operations planned to catch poachers, reports Indian Express.





Being a forest guard and keeping poachers at bay isn’t an easy task, as Dimbeswar received a lot of threats during his service. In 2013, he also had to shift base within the park due to threats.





Dimbeswar said, “Trust me, no one works as hard as the Kaziranga guards — if we didn’t work, the rhinos wouldn’t be alive. You need to be alert 24/7 — during the annual floods, ever more so. I remember how last year we had to rescue several rhinos stuck in the riverbanks”.





