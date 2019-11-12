This Kaziranga forest guard has been protecting rhinos for 30 years

Dimbeswar Das, 53, who has been working at Kaziranga National Park for the past 30 years, was recently awarded with Earth Hero Green Warrior award for his commitment to safeguarding animals.

By Think Change India
12th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

India has more than 500 wildlife sanctuaries and 100 national parks, which shelter to an enormous number of endangered animals. But climate change, deforestation, and human interference have put many of these animals on the verge of extinction.


Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga National Park, a World Heritage Site, is a well-known habitat of the great Indian one-horned rhinoceros.

Also Read

Now, an ambulance for trees: Chennai gets a tree ambulance to relocate, revive trees


Although central and state governments have taken measures to conserve wildlife in the country, it is only because of few individuals working on the frontline that these animals are being safeguarded. Among them is Dimbeswar Das, who has dedicated 30 years of his life to protecting the rhinos in Kaziranga National Park in Assam. 


Recognising his commitment, the 53-year-old was recently given the ‘Earth Hero Award’ under the Green Warrior category from the Royal Bank of Scotland in New Delhi. The guard who joined the service at the age of 23 in 1987, also received a cash award of Rs 2 lakh, reports Telegraph India.


The citation read,


“In the 29 years that he had actively served in Kaziranga, Dimbeswar has faced poachers bullets and threats, survived charges from rhinos, wild buffaloes, elephants, and big cats, and had to move houses several times to evade threats to his family — all in the service to the protection of the national park, a national asset. A great network of intelligence and community support has led to the neutralisation of several notorious poachers. His mentorship and engagement with the community has resulted in quick and effective conflict resolution measures in the events of carnivore attacks on livestock”.


Over the years, Dimbeswar has developed various sets of skills, among them being catching poachers and hunters.


According to Rohini B Saikia, former DFO, Kaziranga, Dimbeswar has been part of several operations planned to catch poachers, reports Indian Express.


Being a forest guard and keeping poachers at bay isn’t an easy task, as Dimbeswar received a lot of threats during his service. In 2013, he also had to shift base within the park due to threats.


Dimbeswar said, “Trust me, no one works as hard as the Kaziranga guards — if we didn’t work, the rhinos wouldn’t be alive. You need to be alert 24/7 — during the annual floods, ever more so. I remember how last year we had to rescue several rhinos stuck in the riverbanks”.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.


Also Read

With Afforestt, this engineer is painting cities green by growing trees using the Japanese Miya...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the man who quit his corporate job to help address India’s air pollution problem

Roshni Balaji

Employees of Reliance Industries come forth to recycle plastic bottles

Roshni Balaji

India’s unemployment problem: 3 out of 4 families have no wage earners

Manu Moudgil

How this Chennai-based startup uses artificial intelligence to impact the lives of aqua farmers in India

Roshni Balaji
Daily Capsule
Alibaba Singles' Day 2019 rakes in $38.4B; How unicorns are writing India's startup story
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

This 27-year-old’s startup is merging design education with practical skills to create social impact in Indian villages

Krishna Reddy

Employees of Reliance Industries come forth to recycle plastic bottles

Roshni Balaji

This traffic cop from Hyderabad went beyond the line of duty to serve the society

Think Change India

Education Day: these 5 teachers are going the extra mile by taking learning to disadvantaged children

Tenzin Norzom

Meet the man who quit his corporate job to help address India’s air pollution problem

Roshni Balaji

From an Indian-origin professor developing 3D-printed living skin to a Mumbai startup cleaning oil spills - top social stories this week

Team SS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore