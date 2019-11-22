This autorickshaw equipped with drinking water and mobile charging points has impressed Twinkle Khanna with its jugaad

Autorickshaws are a common mode of transport in most cities in India and many may think that they don’t match cabs when it comes to comfort. An autorickshaw driver in Mumbai, Satyawan Giti, has modified his vehicle to include a few amenities for the comfort of his passengers.





The autorickshaw is equipped with a washbasin, purified drinking water, mobile charging points, potted plants, and desktop monitors to provide the best of facilities to his passengers.





(Image: ANI)





A number of Satyawan's passengers took to their social media platforms to express their experience.





“Right now, I am riding in this auto rickshaw ... wow, what an innovative idea. I had an awesome experience”, posted one user, according to the Hindustan Times.





Actor Twinkle Khanna was also left awestruck after seeing the entire setup and went on to upload a video of the autorickshaw on her Instagram account. It has now come to be known as “Mumbai’s first home system autorickshaw.”





Speaking to ANI, Satyawan said,





“My aim is to provide customers with better facilities, and, apart from all the in-house facilities, I also serve the elderly who have retired. As these people don’t get pension and some are just left in an old-age home, I serve them by dropping them for free of cost up to a distance of one kilometre.”





When reporters asked him about the video shared on Instagram by Twinkle Khanna, Satyawan said, “I didn’t know about it but I am very surprised as well. I am a big fan of her and Akshay Kumar. I wish I could meet them.”





