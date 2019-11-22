This autorickshaw equipped with drinking water and mobile charging points has impressed Twinkle Khanna with its jugaad

A Mumbai autorickshaw driver has equipped his vehicle with drinking water, mobile charging points, potted plants, and more to provide the best in comfort to his passengers.

By Think Change India
22nd Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Autorickshaws are a common mode of transport in most cities in India and many may think that they don’t match cabs when it comes to comfort. An autorickshaw driver in Mumbai, Satyawan Giti, has modified his vehicle to include a few amenities for the comfort of his passengers.


The autorickshaw is equipped with a washbasin, purified drinking water, mobile charging points, potted plants, and desktop monitors to provide the best of facilities to his passengers.


Social Story

(Image: ANI)

Also Read

How a part-time designer’s Iron Man suit prototype can protect Indian soldiers


A number of Satyawan's passengers took to their social media platforms to express their experience.


“Right now, I am riding in this auto rickshaw ... wow, what an innovative idea. I had an awesome experience”, posted one user, according to the Hindustan Times.


Actor Twinkle Khanna was also left awestruck after seeing the entire setup and went on to upload a video of the autorickshaw on her Instagram account. It has now come to be known as “Mumbai’s first home system autorickshaw.”


Speaking to ANI, Satyawan said,


“My aim is to provide customers with better facilities, and, apart from all the in-house facilities, I also serve the elderly who have retired. As these people don’t get pension and some are just left in an old-age home, I serve them by dropping them for free of cost up to a distance of one kilometre.”


When reporters asked him about the video shared on Instagram by Twinkle Khanna, Satyawan said, “I didn’t know about it but I am very surprised as well. I am a big fan of her and Akshay Kumar. I wish I could meet them.”


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Purnota Dutta Bahl quit her job to help over 18,000 underprivileged children fight cancer

Prakriti Kargeti

10 real problems in India startups can aim to solve

Nikita Bhatia

8 biggest scams that put India to shame

Shruti Kedia

Ola and Microsoft Research partner to measure real-time street-level air quality in Delhi-NCR

Team SS
Daily Capsule
Why investors are cautious about backing startups (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How these two women found support from family and friends in their battle against cancer

Voice of Cancer Patients

How Careworks Foundation is helping students in Karnataka’s government schools and creating a future-ready workforce

Urvi Jacob

This MLA from Kerala is asking people to ditch flower bouquets and present him with books instead

Think Change India

Meet the Class 12 students who are developing an app to make mental healthcare accessible and affordable

Roshni Balaji

How NCCRD has a possible technological alternative to address stubble burning and reduce the AQI

S. R. Chakravarthy

This former Teach for India fellow is making learning fun by taking real-life problem statements to the classrooms

Krishna Reddy

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore