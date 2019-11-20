How a part-time designer’s Iron Man suit prototype can protect Indian soldiers

Inspired by the Iron Man, this Varanasi man has developed a suit that not just protects a soldier in encounters on enemy lines but also helps connectivity with real-time updates and sensors that can prevent covert attacks from behind.

By Think Change India
20th Nov 2019
Let’s admit it, at some point in our lives, superheroes have inspired us to be more than what we are, or given us an impetus to strive harder.


In a world where Marvel and its epic sagas of Avengers, and Iron Man continue to hold people’s imagination, the real “iron men” - our Army officers are the ones that need protecting as they defend India.


With the recent news of ceasefire violations at the Pakistan border, the Indian army has also spruced up its ammunition, surveillance gear and tactical UAVs with indigenised equipment. Shyam Chaurasia’s invention might come as a fillip for those in the line of fire.


The part-time worker at the Ashoka Institute of Technology and Management in Varanasi, inspired by Iron Man, has developed an Iron Man suit prototype to help keep our brave Indian soldiers safe in encounters or in battle.


Social Story

The iron man suit (Image: India.com)

Speaking to ANI, Shyam reportedly says,


“It is a metal suit designed to help Indian Army soldiers during encounters with terrorists and enemies. Currently, it is just a prototype, but it can help the soldiers immensely during times of battle.”


The suit is an offspring of “jugaad” technology, currently made from tin, which the designer hopes to improve. Shyam is seeking funds to develop the suit further.


Comprising gears and motors to aid the suit to manoeuvre, it also provides better connectivity and real-time updates. The suit is integrated with mobile connections and sensors which allow soldiers to gauge covert attacks from behind as well.


Shyam hopes this will reduce the risk that Indian soldiers face on enemy lines.


“I would urge government agencies like DRDO to take note of this suit and to build upon it to help soldiers as countries like Pakistan, among others too, are working on such models. The cost of a soldier’s life is very high, what I have done is just an attempt to bring it into the radar of DRDO and other agencies,” Shyam reportedly told NDTV.


Shyam believes the Iron Man suit will act as a deterrent to enemies, and keep our courageous soldiers safer, and he hopes to procure funds to make a working model that can then be developed to be battle-ready.



(Edited by Suruchi Kapur-Gomes)


Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

