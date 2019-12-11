Internet to be suspended in 10 districts of Assam for 24 hrs

Internet services will be suspended in 10 districts of Assam for 24 hours, beginning 7 pm on Wednesday, state government officials said amid massive protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

By Press Trust of India
11th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Internet services will be suspended in 10 districts of Assam for 24 hours, beginning 7 pm on Wednesday, state government officials said amid massive protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.


They said internet services will be suspended to prevent misuse of social media in disturbing peace and tranquillity and to maintain law and order.


Internet Suspended in Assam
Also Read

MPs from across party lines looking into regulation of pornography on internet for children


Internet services will be suspended in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro), and Kamrup, according to a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political Department) Kumar Sanjay Krishna.


Internet will be suspended as "social media platforms like Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter, and YouTube, etc., are likely to be used for spreading of rumours and also for transmission of information like pictures, videos, and texts that have the potential to inflame passions and does exacerbate the law and order situation", the notification said.


It further stated that there have been protests in different parts of the state and there are probabilities of intensifying such protests which may adversely affect the law and order situation.


There are reports in the electronic media that protestors are involved in vandalism which is likely to "spread serious law and order situation" in the state, it added.


Tens of thousands of protesters against the CAB descended on the streets of Assam, clashing with police and plunging the state into a chaos of a magnitude unseen, since the violent six-year movement by students that ended with the signing of the Assam Accord.


Though no party or student body has called a shutdown, protesters, a majority of them students, fought pitched battles with security forces in the restive state, including in front of the secretariat, the seat of the BJP government.


Police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged protesters, who fought back.


Assam smouldered with protests rocking several parts of the state on the day the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is being hotly debated in the Rajya Sabha after its passage by the Lok Sabha.


The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which has already been approved by Lok Sabha, proposes to give citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Parsis, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

This man from Assam is making eco-friendly bamboo water bottles to reduce plastic use

Also Read

This school in Assam accepts plastic waste as a fee, creating environmental awareness among the local community


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s story has not just inspired Deepika Padukone, but millions of other Indians

Shruti Kedia

Thanks to Facebook, this man from Andhra Pradesh helped a teenager reunite with her family after 12 years

Think Change India

This naval officer quit his job to become a clown and bring smiles to children suffering from cancer

Roshni Balaji

HelpMeSee to receive India-targeted $25,000 grant from Goldman Sachs

Team SS
Daily Capsule
Story of the small-town boy who helped Nandan Nilekani build IndiaStack (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

India 'walking the talk' on climate change committments, says Environment Minister at COP25

Press Trust of India

Meet the social entrepreneur who is revolutionising the Indian inland fisheries industry

Shantanu Paul

How SATO is tackling the open defecation problem in rural India with low-cost toilets

Krishna Reddy

Thanks to Facebook, this man from Andhra Pradesh helped a teenager reunite with her family after 12 years

Think Change India

Prakriti E-Mobility to introduce 500 electric cabs in Delhi to combat air pollution

Press Trust of India

This beach in Kerala gets world’s first Marine Cemetery made entirely out of single-use plastic bottles

Think Change India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore