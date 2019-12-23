In a first, 18-year-old to become first player from the Valley to play for IPL

For the upcoming IPL season in 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad has bought 18-year-old batsman, Abdul Samad for Rs 20 lakh in the IPL auction held recently. He is the first cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play in the IPL.

By Think Change India
23rd Dec 2019
Recently the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded its auction for its 12th season, which will commence in April next year, where eight teams will participate to win the title.


Like every year, apart from top players, teams also choose a few players from the district and state levels, who get off to a good start in the game, and make a name for themselves. For instance, Shardul Thakur, from Chennai Super Kings, who hit 17 off 6 balls and took India to a nail-biting victory towards the end in yesterday’s India Vs West Indies third ODI match


Abdul Samad (Image: Rediff, Cricktracker)

Sunrisers Hyderabad recently bought 18-year-old Abdul Samad in the IPL auction for Rs 20 lakh. What’s surprising is that he hails from Jammu and Kashmir which is a mid of grieve tension due to the abrogation pf Article 370, besides, he has also emerged as the first player from the valley to be selected for IPL 2020.


Speaking to ANI about his son’s selection, Mohammad Farooq, a Physical Education teacher, said,


“I am so happy, I always hoped that my child reaches the level. He reached there. I am happy that he has been given a chance to play in IPL. I have played cricket club matches myself. I was a bowling all-rounder. I always wanted my children to play cricket.”


He later added,


“IPL is a very big level, initially there were three people from Jammu and Kashmir in the IPL. Reaching this level is a very big thing. If Abdul has reached this place, many children will get inspired. Infrastructure is getting developed here. Our budding cricketers here are very talented.”


Abdul has been inducted in the team as a middle-order batsman, who can also bowl if the team requires. The player has come in the spotlight for his constant performance in the latest Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 league, Vijay Hazare Trophy and in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Tournament, reports Daily Excelsior.


About his performance, the 18-year-old lad had hit 78 runs with 10 fours and three sixes in the Ranjhi Trophy match.


Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

