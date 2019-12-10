This beach in Kerala gets world’s first Marine Cemetery made entirely out of single-use plastic bottles

The cemetery aims at spreading awareness about the devastating effects of single-use plastic, urban and industrial pollution, and overfishing.

By Think Change India
10th Dec 2019
A week ago, on World Wildlife Conservation Day, a beach in Kerala witnessed something unique and probably a one-of-its-kind in the world.


Beypore beach in Kozhikode, Kerala saw the launch of the world’s first Marine Cemetery built out of single-use plastic bottles built by Jellyfish Watersports, with the support of Clean Beach Mission, District Administration, Kozhiode and Beypore Port department, and driven by climate activist Aakash Ranison.


The Marine Cemetery aims to spread awareness about the devastating effects of single-use plastic, urban and industrial pollution, and over fishing.


This 17-year-old has created India’s first 3D-printed coral reef to save marine life


S Sambasiva Rao, District Collector, Kozhikode, said,


“The Marine Cemetery is a reminder of the destruction we are bringing upon the planet in the name of convenience. So, we are supporting and promoting this initiative as part of the Clean Beach Mission to spread awareness, as it not only educates locals and the world about the effects of single-use plastic, but will also help Kozhikode become a sustainable travel destination.”


This Cemetery pays respect to eight critically endangered marine species, along with a freshwater fish - Miss Kerala (Sahyadria denisonii), that's endemic to the fast-flowing hill streams and rivers of the Western Ghats (including Chaliyar river).


Also, to counteract the effects of pollution along the coast, the district administration has initiated a mass cleanliness drive under the aegis of Clean Beach mission, Kozhikode. By ensuring mass participation of people, it warrants in not just keeping public spaces clean, but also create awareness about the toll littering takes on marine ecosystems.


Social Story

Kaushiq Kodithodi, Founder, Jellyfish Watersports, said,


“Post the floods, while we were kayaking in the Chaliyar river, it was horrifying to see the volume of plastic in the surrounding areas. We, humans, are digging the graves for these marine species, literally. We have used and abused single-use plastic, creating havoc in our water bodies and are rapidly pushing marine life towards mass extinction. So we thought, let’s show people exactly what they are doing, by creating an installation that acts as a constant reminder.”


Climate activist Aakash Ranison said, “This Marine Cemetery is built to jolt mankind, to make them realise the blunder they have done. And, parallelly, educate them about the fact that flora and fauna in and around our rivers and oceans are on red alert. It’s time to take steps towards course-correction.”


Think Change India
