Poshan on Wheels initiative launches mobile anganwadi vans in Chandigarh to tackle malnutrition

The mobile anganwadi vans will travel across the union territory providing nutritious meals to children. It also offers the Integrated Child Development Services scheme that provides health services to children below the age of six

By Think Change India
4th Dec 2019
According to the Global Hunger Index 2019, India stands at 102nd position with a score of 30.3. This means there are over 9.3 million children in rural India who suffer from malnutrition.


To fight malnutrition, government programmes like mid-day meals, one-rupee canteen, and many others have been launched. For instance, Roti Ghar, started by Khusiyaan Foundation, an NGO, provides one free nutritional meal per day, and feeds up to 1,000 poor children daily.


To provide further impetus to tackling malnutrition, Punjab Governor and Union Territory Administrator VP Singh Badnore launched the ‘Poshan On Wheels' initiative in Chandigarh.


Social Story

Officials looking into the setup of vans (Image: Indian Express)

Speaking on the initiative, VP Singh said,


“Poshan on Wheels is a unique initiative. Flagged off Mobile Anganwadi Vans under Poshan Abhiyan, which will carry nutritious food for infants, expectant and lactating mothers especially at construction sites,” reports NDTV.


Under this campaign, two mobile anganwadi vans were launched in Chandigarh. These vans will travel across the union territory providing nutritious meals to children. It also comes with the benefit of the Integrated Child Development Services scheme, which provides other health services to children below the age of six.


The menu comprises rice, pulses, roti, and milk, and other nutritious supplements required to maintain one’s health. According to Sarita Wodwani, Consultant, Social Welfare, Women and Child Development, the menu changes daily and focuses on nutritious food to cater to the underprivileged section of the region.


It is estimated that more than 400 people will benefit from this initiative, which includes young children, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and adolescent girls.


The labourers at construction sites of Colony No. 4 (EWS Houses), Sanjay Colony Industrial Areas, police flats in Dhanas, the construction site of PGI, the area near Secretariat, Sector-9 Chandigarh will also be provided with meals by the vans, reports Indian Express.



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


Authors
Think Change India
