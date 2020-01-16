This 16-year-old uses his cooking skills to make a difference in the lives of the underprivileged

While there are a number of children who are accomplished in various fields, there are also those who want to make an impact in the world around them with their talents.





Sixteen-year-old Rohan Sureash from Singapore is a prodigy who is using his cooking skills for the welfare of students at the Siragu Montessori School in Chennai.





Rohan (Image: The News Minute)

Recently, this teenager cooked for over 300 students of the school. And not just everyday fare. He prepared dishes like fried rice, noodles, and Gobi Manchurian much to the delight of children.





In order to do this, he left his home at 5:30 am to reach the school on time. A resident of Singapore, Rohan has always wanted to make a difference in the lives of underprivileged people.





Before this, back at his home in Singapore, in November last year, Rohan had cooked a meal for 40 migrant workers working on the mass rapid transit project.





Speaking to TNP, Rohan said,





"It was very heartening to see them enjoy the food. After the meal, one of them told me that it had been a long time since he ate on a banana leaf. That felt nice."

Serving among the children (Image: The News Minute)

His parents Sureash, and Shashi, has been supporting the noble cause as well. Shashi along with her friends contribute the money saved for buying gifts for certain occasions, to the Suyam Charitable Trust, which established theSiragu Montessori School.





Rohan said,





I had a fund-raising campaign also on Give India so that people can contribute for a good cause. Siragu offers free education and helps children get out of the cycle of poverty”, reports The News Minute.





The 16-year-old cooking enthusiast worked with a team of experienced people to prepare the meal at the school. Chef Arokiasamy of Cascade Kitchen oversaw the cooking method while others helped him with preparatory work.





