Heartfulness Institute to host largest meditation gathering near Hyderabad

On 75 years of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, the original organisation of the Heartfulness Movement, the largest meditation centre was inaugurated on January 28.

By Team YS
28th Jan 2020
The Heartfulness Institute is holding the largest meditation gathering at the institute headquarters at Kanha Shanti Vanam near Hyderabad.


On 75 years of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, the original organisation of the Heartfulness Movement, the largest meditation centre was inaugurated on January 28. The centre was dedicated to the first guide of Heartfulness, fondly called Lalaji, by the present global guide Dadaji.


Heartfulness Daaji

Kamlesh D Patel, Daaji. (Image: YourStory)

A spiritual retreat, ‘Designing Destiny Through Heartfulness’, will also be held from February 7 to 9 at Kanha.


﻿The retreat promises to be a unique inner experience for its simple, secular, and unique Heartfulness practices along with 20,000 other people from different parts of the world and walks of life.


Yoga guru Baba Ramdev will address about 40,000 meditation practitioners.


Spread over 30 acres, Kanha Shanti Vanam can accommodate 100,000 practitioners at a time, making it the largest closed structure meditation centre in the world.


President Ramnath Kovind and Anna Hazare will address the practitioners on February 2 and 7 respectively.


Heartfulness is a simple and subtle practice of meditation practiced across the world.


Register at https://heartfulness.org/kanha/spiritual-retreat/


For more information, please contact info@heartfulness.org.


Authors
Team YS

