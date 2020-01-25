12-year-old Karnataka boy to receive bravery award on Republic day for helping ambulance during floods

Venkatesh has been selected by the Indian Council of Child Welfare for National Bravery Awards 2019, and will receive the award along with 26 other children from across India

By Think Change India
25th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In August 2019, a young boy went against all odds and risked his own life to help an ambulance through a submerged bridge in Raichur district of Karnataka. The ambulance was carrying six children and the dead body of a woman, and was heading to Machanoor village of Yadgir district in the state.


Twelve-year-old Venkatesh was playing with his friends when he saw an ambulance stuck on a bridge due to the rising water levels. He immediately volunteered to help the driver by guiding him to wade through the flooded bridge.


Social Story

Venkatesh (Image: Deccan Herald)

Also Read

Two J-K youths among ICCW National Bravery awardees; Kerala boy to get posthumously


Venkatesh is now being recognised for his bravery and awarded by the Indian Council of Child Welfare (ICCW) for National Bravery Awards 2019. The award will be presented to 26 children from across India on the Republic Day.


In a previous interview with New Indian Express, Venkatesh said,


“I don’t know if what I did was an act of bravery or not. I just wanted to help the driver.”


He later added, “The driver of the ambulance asked me whether there was a way to go into the stream, and if he could drive the ambulance on the bridge. I showed the way. I do not know what is meant by help, bravery, etc."


A Class VI student of the Government Primary School at Hirerayanakumpe in North Karnataka, the video of Venkatesh volunteering to help the ambulance that was stuck on a flooded bridge was posted on social media by the New Indian Express. Within days, the video went viral on many other platforms and Venkatesh was regarded as a hero.


Social Story

Image: DNA

Senior IAS officer P Manivannan, Labour Department, Govt. of Karnataka, had recommended the Women and Child Development Department to felicitate Venkatesh with a bravery award. He said,


"I believe that the young student is entitled to be encouraged and honoured for his act of bravery and wish to recommend for considering and including his name in the list of bravery awards this year. I hope my recommendation will be weighed favourably,” reports The News Minute.


(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Also Read

This husband-wife duo’s startup manufactures sanitary pads from banana stems that biodegrades within 140 days


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The story behind making of the world's longest written constitution

Sampath Putrevu

A small village in Karnataka that speaks only in Sanskrit

Think Change India

10 quotes from Dr. B R Ambedkar that have gained more relevance today

Team YS

Mithun Chakraborty's untold story of adopting a girl child from a garbage bin

Think Change India
Daily Capsule
Startups raise $11.1 billion in 2019 amid economic slowdown (and other top stories of the week)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

From robotics courses for underprivileged kids to a school that has only one student, top social stories this week

Team SS

This Chennai-based startup is enabling students to love mathematics till the last digit of Pi

Roshni Balaji

This school in Bihar remains functional for one girl in Class I

Think Change India

Two J-K youths among ICCW National Bravery awardees; Kerala boy to get posthumously

Press Trust of India

Mumbai-based Salaam Bombay Foundation is introducing robotics to underprivileged children across India

Krishna Reddy

This Pune Plogger is leading the way in promoting cleanliness in Pune

Think Change India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore