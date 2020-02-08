Rs 50 lakh and a five-year jail term for advertising fairness cream: Health Ministry in draft bill

Under this act, brands endorsing pharmaceutical products for fairness of skin, hair loss, improvement of height or obesity, among others, will be faced with a penalty of Rs 50 lakh and will serve prison time up to five years.

By Think Change India
8th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

In a country obsessed with fair skin, several brands have been promising both men and men solutions to make them look fairer.


Now, this kind of advertising will have severe repercussions. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has decided to amend the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. Under this act, brands endorsing pharmaceutical products for fairness of skin, hair loss, improvement of height or obesity, among others, will be fined with a penalty of Rs 50 lakh and will serve a prison time up to five years.


parliament
Also Read

Children in this Nagaland school grow their own organic vegetables for mid-day meals


In the new version of the bill, the newly added terms include, drugs for improving sexual performance, skin tone, fixing premature age, AIDS, greying of hair, and few others, reports NDTV.


According to the government, for the first offence, the accused will have to pay Rs 10 lakh and serve two years in prison, as mentioned in the draft bill.


According to The Logical Indian, the definition further entails the following statement as well, which states, “any audio or visual publicity, representation, endorsement, or pronouncement made by means of light, sound, smoke, gas, print, electronic media, internet, or website and includes any notice, circular, label, wrapper, invoice, banner, poster, or such other documents: provided that label or wrapper is an advertisement only if it contains any information or claim other than provided in the rules.”


In the next 45 days, the government will listen and seek suggestions, comments, and objections from the public, and stakeholders, on the new version of the bill.


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Also Read

This algae-based air purifier neutralises 98 percent of harmful gases and ups oxygen content


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From selling paani puris to being signed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 Cr, the incredible story of cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal

Think Change India

5 crowdsourcing platforms to help you raise funds for social good in a jiffy

Roshni Balaji

Meet the lawyers working to change the law on homosexuality in India

Think Change India

Note to NaMo: collaborate with edtech startups, organisations to increase the quality of education in India

Shruti Kedia
Daily Capsule
From Zendesk to OnPageOne Digital Agency, founders who never said never – your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

WHO warns overseas coronavirus spread may be 'tip of the iceberg'

Press Trust of India

Meet Sneha Sharma, the F4 racer who fought the odds to give flight to her dreams

Krishna Reddy

5 crowdsourcing platforms to help you raise funds for social good in a jiffy

Roshni Balaji

Decoding Budget 2020: Startups react to agriculture reforms, schemes, and crop production proposals

Krishna Reddy

China's novel coronavirus death toll soars to 636, total confirmed cases over 31,000

Press Trust of India

Children in this Nagaland school grow their own organic vegetables for mid-day meals

Think Change India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore