This IAS officer from Jharkhand is changing lives with healthcare and education initiatives

Education plays an important role in the growth and development of the country. Healthcare is also an important sector that needs to be developed for citizens to thrive and work towards progress.





Aditya Ranjan, an IAS officer from Jharkhand, is working on ground with workers to improve the healthcare and education system of Singhum district in Jharkhand.





Posted as District Development Officer (DDC), in the district Aditya Ranjan has transformed the anganwadi system into a model one, where children get access to better education, healthcare, and nutrition.





Aditya Ranjan (Image: Facebook)

This achieved with the help of an NGO, Titli that helped Aditya in training women at these centres. The centres are now equipped to conduct regular healthcare check-ups and also provide free medicines.





Speaking to The Logical Indian, Aditya said,





“The pace at which things work in the government sector is slow. So, even if you want to implement any new initiative and analyse its outcomes, it would take a long time. Till now, we have received overwhelming responses from people of the district, and it makes me elated daily. When you can impact lives positively with your work, it gives immense satisfaction and that feeling is irreplaceable. Although we might face a shortage of funds as opening new Anganwadi centres would require heavy financial investments. I hope that the state allocates more funds for such successful projects.”

Now, Aditya looks forward to developing around 1,000 such anganwadis across the district and state, by the end of the year.





In terms of education, the engineer-turned-IAS officer has started the District E-governance Society Computer Training Program (DeGS), to ensure that every student gets access to computer education.





This programme includes a two-month long course comprising 32 modules that cover all the basics of computers and around 1,700 students have already benefited from it.





He has also introduced the ‘Wonder on Wheels’, programme which aims inculcate an interest in Mathematics and Science, to enable them to opt for the science stream, while continuing their education.





To address the infrastructural cost, Aditya rolled out the initiative in a van that addresses students in every area. So far, it has covered 30 schools in the Sadar area of Chakradharpur.





Aditya told Humans of Jharkhand that he had cracked the UPSC exam with an AIR 99 in 2015.





“Being a common man, I always thought about the small problems, which can be easily solved by the people with power, yet they remain unfulfilled. So, I decided to be the change within and with this objective, I took up the challenge and prepared for the UPSC exam and passed with flying colours.”

