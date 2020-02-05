This open lab in Vizag provides opportunities to young innovators to build engineering projects

Started in mid-2019 by Ramaseshu Botu Gomake, Makerspace has already conducted around 20 workshops to date.

By Think Change India
5th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Over the years, there has been a noticeable reform in the education sector across the world, from learning within four walls to hands-on practical experience.


Trying to replicate this concept of a free space to innovate and thereby excel Ramaseshu Botu, a resident of Visakhapatnam has built an open space for the young innovators to showcase their talent.


Social Story

Image: Edex Live

Also Read

This activist has been working since 1996 to save endangered turtles in Odisha’s Gundabala region


Spread across 2,200sqft, Gomake Makerspace is a space for young minds that offers within the area, varieties of tubes, pipes, wood, metal, a textile area with a sewing machine, a chemical area that has the provision for 3D printing and cold casting. The innovative lab was founded by Ramaseshu in June 2019, from the US where he stayed for 11 years.


Speaking to Edex Live on one of the innovative solutions against pollution, he said,


“There were cheap solutions, but my experience told me that they are not effective enough. I wanted to make cartridge-based masks. Also, I have always been inclined towards tinkering, so I wanted to open the space up for public and that's how it all started.”


The 34-year-old has a Master's in Environmental Health and Occupational Safety from the University of Texas, after which he put in a five-year stint with various corporates. From this experience, he got the idea develop a space to build innovative learning methods.


According to The Hans India, last September, the lab started a new project to develop an e-bike for which already 200 engineering students have attended the course.


Social Story

Image: Edex Live

Now, the students of the Oakridge International School in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have chosen the space for their upcoming project. Besides, the lab also provides restoration and custom solutions for vehicle owners on the premises.


Ramaseshu adds,


“Just like it takes a village to raise a child, it takes holistic development to be an all-rounder. And an experimental space like ours allows you to broaden your tunnel vision.”


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Also Read

This Telangana-based engineer is helping dead tube lights re-glow with his patented innovation


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus outbreak hits India-China travel bookings

Press Trust of India

Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata among world's top 20 most populous cities

Tenzin Norzom

This app is enabling the visually impaired by converting text into speech in 6 Indian languages

Mehr Gill

10 Indian villages that put cities to shame

सौरभ राय
Daily Capsule
The hits and misses of Budget 2020
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus outbreak hits India-China travel bookings

Press Trust of India

Karnataka CM launches scheme to provide doorstep delivery of govt services

Press Trust of India

Decoding Budget 2020: Startups react to healthcare, education reforms, and investments

Roshni Balaji

This activist has been working since 1996 to save endangered turtles in Odisha’s Gundabala region

Think Change India

How this jewellery designer took to art and music to cope with cancer

Voice of Cancer Patients

This couple is providing a livelihood to tribals and villagers by producing fibre from chicken feathers

Krishna Reddy

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore