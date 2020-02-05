This open lab in Vizag provides opportunities to young innovators to build engineering projects

Over the years, there has been a noticeable reform in the education sector across the world, from learning within four walls to hands-on practical experience.





Trying to replicate this concept of a free space to innovate and thereby excel Ramaseshu Botu, a resident of Visakhapatnam has built an open space for the young innovators to showcase their talent.









Spread across 2,200sqft, Gomake Makerspace is a space for young minds that offers within the area, varieties of tubes, pipes, wood, metal, a textile area with a sewing machine, a chemical area that has the provision for 3D printing and cold casting. The innovative lab was founded by Ramaseshu in June 2019, from the US where he stayed for 11 years.





Speaking to Edex Live on one of the innovative solutions against pollution, he said,





“There were cheap solutions, but my experience told me that they are not effective enough. I wanted to make cartridge-based masks. Also, I have always been inclined towards tinkering, so I wanted to open the space up for public and that's how it all started.”





The 34-year-old has a Master's in Environmental Health and Occupational Safety from the University of Texas, after which he put in a five-year stint with various corporates. From this experience, he got the idea develop a space to build innovative learning methods.





According to The Hans India, last September, the lab started a new project to develop an e-bike for which already 200 engineering students have attended the course.





Now, the students of the Oakridge International School in collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have chosen the space for their upcoming project. Besides, the lab also provides restoration and custom solutions for vehicle owners on the premises.





Ramaseshu adds,





“Just like it takes a village to raise a child, it takes holistic development to be an all-rounder. And an experimental space like ours allows you to broaden your tunnel vision.”





(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)





Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.



