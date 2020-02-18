Meet India’s Usain Bolt who rejected the Sports Minister’s offer to participate in SAI trials

Srinivasa Gowda, a Kambala jockey became famous overnight when a video of his was circulated on social media. It showed him in a Kambala race in Aikala village near Bengaluru, clocking 142 metres in just 13.62 seconds, reportedly proving that he would have completed 100 metres in just 9.55 seconds, ahead of the world’s fastest human, Usain Bolt who holds the 100 metres record at 9.58 seconds.





Unlike other races, the Kambala race requires the participants to sprint 142 metres on paddy fields with buffaloes. The Kambala jockey also uses a rope to get the buffaloes to run on par with the racer.





Srinvasa Gowda (Image: New Indian Express)





Speaking with The New Indian Express, Srinivasa said,





"In the Kambala race, heels play an important role whereas it is toes in a track race. Not just jockeys, but even buffaloes have a role to play in Kambala. In a track race, this is not the case.”

Srinivasa’s feat also caught the attention of , Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju who took to Twitter to state that top coaches of the Sports Authority of India would train the 28-year-old.





The minister tweeted saying, "I'll call Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI coaches. There's lack of knowledge in masses abt standards of Olympics especially in athletics where ultimate human strength & endurance are surpassed. I'll ensure that no talents in India is left out untested."





The tweet was in reply to business tycoon, Anand Mahindra who was praise for Srinivasa.





According to News 18, Srinivasa turned down the offer as he wanted to continue to participate in the Kambala race until March 10.





When asked how he felt when compared with Usain Bolt, Srinivasa said,





“People are comparing me to Usain Bolt. He is a world champion, I am only running in a slushy paddy field,” reports ANI.

