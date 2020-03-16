Coronavirus: Kerala government home delivers mid-day meal amidst COVID-19 scare

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan is instructing daily home delivery of mid-day meals to nursery school children during the coronavirus outbreak.

By Think Change India
16th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Kerala state government has been proactively implementing measures to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).


When a surge was seen in the number of cases, making Kerala the most affected by coronavirus in India, the government promptly ordered the shutdown of schools, Madrasas, and Anganwadis. So far, 22 cases of the virus have been reported in Kerala. 


kerala

(Image: India Times)

Also Read

In the wake of coronavirus, world leaders resort to the Indian tradition of Namaste


After three people tested positive for the virus, a state emergency was declared on February 3. The state and its healthcare system are keeping people under observation in isolation wards. In addition, cinema halls and major tourist attractions have been shut down to avoid large gatherings


In another commendable move, prioritising the welfare of its citizens, the government decided to deliver mid-day meals to the homes of its Anganwadi children. 


The mid-day meal – made up of rice, pulses, vegetables, eggs, banana, and 150 ml of milk twice a week – is a scheme under the Department of Women and Child Development.


"As the Anganwadis have been shut, the scheme was designed to ensure that nutritious foods necessary for the growth of these children are provided to them," Minister of Health and Social Welfare KK Shailaja said, as reported by The Logical Indian.  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had a major role to play in this execution. 


The idea is to act on the state’s responsibility to feed school children from nursery to class seven. 


Also Read

Swiggy, Zomato announce 'contactless' food delivery amid Coronavirus outbreak


It is said that 3.75 lakh children will benefit from this initiative across 33,115 Anganwadi centres across Kerala. Nutritional services have already been provided to about three lakh lactating mothers, two lakh adolescents, and 4.75 lakh children under the age of three. As of now, about 13.5 lakh people are being provided with these services in the state.


“The state has the capability to diagnose and track viruses and other infections,” stated virologist Dr Shahid Jameel, in a conversation with The Week.


As of now, all three infected people have recovered. Kerala has received praise for doing a commendable job in taming and understanding the novel virus.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Here’s a list of centres in India where you can get tested for coronavirus

Roshni Balaji

Meet the man who quit his job as an investment banker to help cancer patients in their journey

Roshni Balaji

10 real problems in India startups can aim to solve

Nikita Bhatia

Coronavirus: This man sells protective face masks for just Rs 2 per piece

Think Change India
Daily Capsule
How Kerala's health minister is taking the fight to coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: This man sells protective face masks for just Rs 2 per piece

Think Change India

IIT Madras launches programme to help women return to work after career break

Think Change India

With 650 centres, here’s how Sambaddha Global bridges the rural-urban divide in Uttarakhand

Anju Ann Mathew

Here’s a list of centres in India where you can get tested for coronavirus

Roshni Balaji

This Bengaluru NGO helps women reclaim public spaces with the help of police

Think Change India

Coronavirus: Kerala training 81,000 teachers in IT amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Think Change India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Mar 20 2020

Empresario Startup Summit 2020

Gujarat
Sat Mar 21 2020

BU'hack 2020

Greater Noida
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru