This woman bus driver from Karnal is zipping through gender stereotype roadblocks

Ever heard of women driving buses? Despite progress, the commercial driving industry in India remains largely male-dominated. However, a 30-year-old woman from Ballah village in Karnal, Haryana, is a sign of the changing times.





Archana has been driving in Karnal City for almost five years now, and is content that her work and service is finally being recognised. But she had to struggle to drive buses as the profession she chose is usually associated with men.





"I've been driving buses for five years now. I struggled a lot as society doesn't approve of this profession for women,” Archana told India Today.





Before driving city buses, Archana was a school bus driver. During that time, Archana had to fight the stigma as people doubted her skills solely because she was a woman. Some parents of students even complained to the school because she was doing the "job of a man".





They even made her doubt herself by telling her that she could cause road accidents, which might lead to serious injuries or death. But she hasn’t lost hope and is in praise of the #SheInspiresUs initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Archana has been driving a bus in Karnal for five years. (Image: Hindustan Times)





“The initiative will motivate women to achieve something in their lives. Modiji has done a lot for the welfare of women," she says.





A bus conductor, Sarita, aged 35, is another woman of strength who works on the bus Archana drives. She is also highly qualified, holding an MA in Sanskrit and a BEd degree.





She also had to face patriarchy. Sarita was once told that a woman’s job was to stay at home and take care of the kids. A mother of two, she is grateful that her children, mother-in-law, and husband are supportive of her work.





On International Women’s Day, both of them were felicitated by the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, for their empowering services and dedication to breaking gender barriers despite facing challenges.





“We always had the will to do something different, but never could do so,” ANI quoted Sarita saying.





She explained that the steps taken by the prime minister were a great opportunity for them to shine. Many women like Archana and Sarita have had to struggle in male-dominated professions because of the gender divide. Many either opt out or are made to quit their jobs due to the patriarchal mindsets of people around them. But Archana and Sarita are proof that the times are changing.





“Women do not lag in any field and can do anything,” said Sarita, as reported by The Tribune.





(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

