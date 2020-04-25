West Bengal forest ministry launches app offering virtual trip to Alipore Zoological Gardens

People across the country are in the confines of their homes due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in view of coronavirus pandemic. Most people have not ventured into public places in the last one month. With a newfound way of life, spending more time at home, children and adults alike have had to find new ways to keep themselves occupied and engaged.





To enable zoo enthusiasts to take a look at the animals and their wellbeing in Alipore Zoological Gardens, the West Bengal forest department has developed an app that allows users to have a glimpse of the animals via a virtual tour. The app contains videos of various reptiles, mammals, birds, and other creatures at the zoological gardens. It was released on Thursday (April 23).





“The zoo enjoys high footfalls throughout the year, even during the summer season. We are now going through an unprecedented situation due to the coronavirus outbreak as the zoo never remained closed for such a long time,” Rajib Banerjee, West Bengal State Forest Minister, told Edex Live.





The virtual tour gives a 360 degrees view of the zoo, with directions and routes to different enclosures. The zoo’s website has also been updated with sections detailing the adoption process of animals. Animals housed in zoos in Darjeeling and Jhargram have also been featured in the virtual tour.





White tigers in Alipore Zoo (Image: Jiyo Bangla)





“This initiative will help refresh the mood of the people, especially children, and educate them,” the official added.





The app was launched by West Bengal State Forest Minister Rajiv Banerjee. Information about the habits and nature of the animals and birds of the zoo are also available on the interactive platform. The aim of this app is to ensure that Alipore Zoo’s animals can be seen by animal lovers from any corner of the world.





“Caged animals and birds are accustomed to seeing crowds every day. In the last few days, they are a bit shocked, but at the same time are enjoying the time. Every cage is being sanitised daily,” said an Alipore Zoo staffer, according to Asianet News.





