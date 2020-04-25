West Bengal forest ministry launches app offering virtual trip to Alipore Zoological Gardens

The virtual tour gives a 360 degrees view of Kolkata’s popular zoo, with directions and routes to different enclosures.

By Think Change India
25th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

People across the country are in the confines of their homes due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in view of coronavirus pandemic. Most people have not ventured into public places in the last one month. With a newfound way of life, spending more time at home, children and adults alike have had to find new ways to keep themselves occupied and engaged. 


To enable zoo enthusiasts to take a look at the animals and their wellbeing in Alipore Zoological Gardens, the West Bengal forest department has developed an app that allows users to have a glimpse of the animals via a virtual tour.  The app contains videos of various reptiles, mammals, birds, and other creatures at the zoological gardens. It was released on Thursday (April 23). 


“The zoo enjoys high footfalls throughout the year, even during the summer season. We are now going through an unprecedented situation due to the coronavirus outbreak as the zoo never remained closed for such a long time,” Rajib Banerjee, West Bengal State Forest Minister, told Edex Live


The virtual tour gives a 360 degrees view of the zoo, with directions and routes to different enclosures. The zoo’s website has also been updated with sections detailing the adoption process of animals. Animals housed in zoos in Darjeeling and Jhargram have also been featured in the virtual tour. 


tiger

White tigers in Alipore Zoo (Image: Jiyo Bangla)

Also Read

Coronavirus: Quarantine facilities open at Corbett, Rajaji National Park to protect animals from COVID-19


“This initiative will help refresh the mood of the people, especially children, and educate them,” the official added. 


The app was launched by West Bengal State Forest Minister Rajiv Banerjee. Information about the habits and nature of the animals and birds of the zoo are also available on the interactive platform. The aim of this app is to ensure that Alipore Zoo’s animals can be seen by animal lovers from any corner of the world.


“Caged animals and birds are accustomed to seeing crowds every day. In the last few days, they are a bit shocked, but at the same time are enjoying the time. Every cage is being sanitised daily,” said an Alipore Zoo staffer, according to Asianet News.


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

10 real problems in India startups can aim to solve

Nikita Bhatia

Earth Day: With humans indoors due to coronavirus, the planet celebrates and heals itself

Anju Ann Mathew

This couple is providing a livelihood to tribals and villagers by producing fibre from chicken feathers

Krishna Reddy

31 famines in 120 years of British Raj, the last one killed 4 million people in 1943

Sanghita Sanyal
Daily Capsule
How India can create 100 unicorns by 2025
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Meet the techie who quit his job to help restore agriculture across 90 cyclone-affected villages in India

Roshni Balaji

Coronavirus: Folk artistes say they are struggling to survive lockdown, seek govt help

Press Trust of India

These NGOs are helping people deal with mental health issues amid the coronavirus pandemic

Roshni Balaji

Coronavirus: From civet cats roaming empty streets to the 98-year-old woman stitching masks for free

Team SS

CRED members distribute PPEs to over 500,000 frontline workers battling coronavirus

Shreya Pothula

Coronavirus: This history teacher in West Bengal climbs a tree to take digital classes for students

Think Change India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Apr 28 2020

Virtual Conference On The Occasion Of World IP Day

NA
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru