Coronavirus: These brothers from Kolar sold their land to support the underprivileged

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed more than 1,000 lives in India, recording more than 31,000 cases so far, and healthcare workers and other essential services are fighting hard to slow the spread of the pandemic.





In an effort to slow down the spread of the deadly virus, the Indian government has extended the countrywide lockdown till May 3, which has left many daily wagers, labourers, and underprivileged severely impacted. To help them cope with the situation, several NGOs and individuals have come forward to better the lives of these people.





Tajammul and Mizammul Pasha (Image: Daijiworld)





During such extraordinary times, two brothers hailing from the district of Kolar in Karnataka, Tajammul and Muzammil Pasha, have taken up a huge step. In order to raise funds to help the unprivileged, the brothers sold their shed on a 30x40 plot of land that they owned. The duo, who resides in the Housing Board colony of Kolar, has raised Rs 25 lakh from the sale.





They say that the money raised will be used for the purchase of groceries and essentials for the poor to cope during the lockdown, and not for their own use.





“Isolation is key in the fight against COVID-19. Poor people venture outside if they don’t get food. The ideal way to keep them inside their houses is by supplying groceries and food at their doorstep,” Tajammul Pasha told Deccan Herald.





The brothers were five and eight-years-old respectively when their parents passed away and they had to move to Kolar to live with their grandmother. In order to make ends meet, the duo discontinued their studies after class IV.









"We were brought up in poverty. We survived because of the support of people of all communities and religions. We have signed the society agreement bond and handed it over to our friend who purchased our site and gave the money," the brothers told NDTV.





The relief packets contain an amalgam of essentials and groceries - 10 kg rice, one kg all-purpose flour, two kg wheat, one kg sugar, edible oil, tea powder, spice powders, a bottle of hand sanitiser, and face masks.





Along with the distribution, they also put up a tent next to their home to set up a community kitchen to serve food to those who don’t have a kitchen to make use of the essentials. They aim to ensure that families can enjoy three meals a day.





The duo has delivered essentials and groceries to about 2,800 families, covering almost 12,000 people. They continue to work hard with other like-minded people in the locality to help those in need.





