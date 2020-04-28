Coronavirus: This woman farmer from Odisha is distributing vegetables for free across 15 villages

Chhayarani Sahu has been providing free vegetables since the coronavirus-lockdown was announced on March 24

By Think Change India
28th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Be it the common man, corporates, NGOs, or the government, numerous initiatives have been carried out to fulfil a greater good in these difficult times. And, the vast number of migrant labourers and daily wagers in India have been affected the most during the coronavirus pandemic. 


While a majority of them belong to the rural pockets of India, and are currently stuck in different states with no means to earn their living and send money home, Chhayarani Sahu, a farmer from Odisha, has been distributing her vegetable produce for free, to the residents of about 15 villages. She started her endeavour, along with her family since the lockdown was announced on March 24. 


“People are contributing to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister’s relief fund. Since I do not have cash in hand, I decided to contribute to the society by distributing vegetables from my farm among villagers. It gives me immense pleasure as people appreciate my endeavour and bless my children,” she told The New Indian Express


One month hence, Chhayarani and her family have distributed over 50 quintals of fresh vegetables to villages, including Bhairabpur, Alabaga, Lunga, Brahmanigaon, Binayakpur, and some wards of the Basudevpur municipality in the Bhadrak district of the state. She distributes an assortment of vegetables like tomatoes, pumpkins, brinjals, ladyfingers, carrots, beets, green chillies, as well as spinach.


odisha

Chhayarani Sahu (Image: The Better India)

Also Read

Ernakulam’s mobile ‘Bandhu Clinic’ screens hundreds of migrant workers daily for coronavirus


“I had been doing this before the lockdown as well. Whenever people are in need, I help out by distributing vegetables and milk to them. People would come home to collect vegetables. Besides, I would also give one to two kilograms of ghee for various yajnas (rituals), and distribute milk among senior citizens who don’t rear cattle,” she told The Better India.


Hailing from a village called Kuruda in the Bhadrak district, Chhayarani has been growing vegetables on her seven-acre farm for the last 20 years. Besides that, she rears 20 cows and earns a living through dairy farming as well. Her husband, Sarbeswar Sahu, also assists her in her endeavours, and runs a milk society as well.


The district of Bhadrak has become a new hotspot for the coronavirus spread in the state after a few migrant labourers entered Odisha from the neighbouring West Bengal. As of Monday, Odisha has recorded about 108 positive COVID-19 cases with one death reported. 





Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

What makes these 10 beautiful cities the most sustainable in the world?

Nikitha Sattiraju

Coronavirus: Telangana prisoners produce 9,000 face masks, 3,000 litres of sanitiser daily

Think Change India

Relive your childhood: Chandamama editions since 1947 available for free download

Shruti Kedia

Meet the slum children of India who run their own newspaper

Think Change India
Daily Capsule
How MFine Co-founder is simplifying healthcare challenges using AI
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How Project Setu is making information accessible to all during the coronavirus outbreak

Roshni Balaji

Coronavirus: Telangana prisoners produce 9,000 face masks, 3,000 litres of sanitiser daily

Think Change India

Coronavirus: Idol makers staring at huge losses as Durga Puja organisers from abroad cancel orders

Press Trust of India

This organisation is helping women artisans find their inner entrepreneurs during coronavirus

Anju Ann Mathew

Coronavirus: How Chhattisgarh is ensuring the mental well-being of 300 stranded migrant labourers in Raipur

Think Change India

Meet the techie who quit his job to help restore agriculture across 90 cyclone-affected villages in India

Roshni Balaji

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru