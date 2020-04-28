Coronavirus: How Chhattisgarh is ensuring the mental well-being of 300 stranded migrant labourers in Raipur

Migrant labourers in Raipur are engaging in creative and constructive activities in the state-provided accommodation, where they are also provided with three meals per day.

By Think Change India
28th Apr 2020
Every state in India has made unique and distinct efforts towards combating the novel coronavirus that has changed how we all perceived our former ‘normal’ lives. Many state governments, along with other philanthropic collectives, have built shelter homes, are providing rations, and other relief measures to those who are the worst-affected by the pandemic — migrant workers and daily wage earners.  


In Raipur, Chattisgarh, the state government has built multi-storeyed flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for stranded migrants. 


Moreover, to ensure that migrant labourers remain mentally healthy and psychologically comfortable, the state has made a blueprint of ways to engage them in creative and constructive activities. Counselling, indoor and outdoor games, interactive discussions, and other activities have become a part of their daily routines now. 


migrant

Migrant workers practice yoga at Chattisgarh Shelter. (Image: The New Indian Express)

The shelter home, which has become a productive recreation zone, has hundreds of workers who are contributing to useful activities and utilising their skills wherever their capabilities permit. 


“The premises are being monitored by CCTV cameras and have enough security. The regulations on lockdown, social distancing, and sanitation are strictly followed,” said S Bhartidasan, Collector of Raipur district to The New Indian Express. 


The state authorities are also ensuring meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for the 300 migrant workers, belonging to 17 districts of Chhattisgarh, as well as 12 states, who have been accommodated in this home. Apart from a well-structured plan for the well-being of migrant workers, Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also ensured the return of 1,500 Chattisgarh-native students from Rajasthan by sending 75 buses to Kota on Friday.


"After the consent of the central government, buses have been sent to bring the children of Chhattisgarh from Kota, Rajasthan. Along with this, information about labourers who are stranded in various states is also being sought. They will also be brought to the state," Baghel told ANI.



Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

