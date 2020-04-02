Coronavirus: Internshala offers free online courses for children of healthcare workers

Coronavirus pandemic continues to spread with the number of cases rising by the day. Cities are witnessing empty spaces, as well as huge crowds of migrant workers, amid the ongoing 21-day lockdown.





Essential services, however, are still functioning tirelessly. Healthcare workers are working long shifts to contain the outbreak. In view of this, a popular internship and training platform, Internshala has announced a beneficial programme for the students of these workers.





Through its e-learning platform, Internshala will be providing free access to its courses for the children of healthcare workers. As a token of gratitude to all the people working in the healthcare sector in the first line of defence against the coronavirus pandemic, the children of all such staff will be given free access to the online training programmes till April 15, 2020, when the 21-day lockdown period ends.





Internshala is offering these courses as a token of gratitude to healthcare workers





Sarvesh Agrawal, the Founder and CEO of Internshala, says, “While we are at home, the healthcare workers are out there screening and treating COVID-19 patients, putting in extra hours, and taking risks for our safety and well-being. Through this initiative, we want to express our gratitude by supporting their children in whatever way we can.”

What does the offer entail?

A student can choose from a spectrum of courses from computer-based subjects like Web Development, Data Science, and AutoCAD, to creative topics like Photography, French Language, and Creative writing, among many others.





The students can choose any one of the programmes before April 15, 2020.





However, they are under no obligation to complete the course before April 15 as each course takes about four to eight weeks for completion. The students will have free access to the course, until it is complete.





For further details about the course, click here.

Who can apply?

Children of employees working at a government recognised hospital (public or private), including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, cleaning staff, ambulance drivers, receptionists, billing, diagnostic, and people employed in any other department of a hospital, and children of these workers who are studying in a government recognised school or college (public or private) are eligible to avail this benefit.





However, if they already have free access to other Internshala courses under different initiatives, they will not be eligible.





The promoters say that due to limitation of resources, they are currently unable to extend the offer to other sectors.





Expressing his concern for the students during the lockdown, Sarvesh said, “As the students are not able to attend regular classes, through this initiative, they can make productive use of their time by learning a new skill or building a project. In fact, according to a UNESCO report, 1.37 billion students across the world are out of schools and colleges due to COVID-19 and online learning has to step in to support the students at such a critical time.”





Founded in 2010, Internshala is India’s largest internship and training platform with over eight million students enrolled.









(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)