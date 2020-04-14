Coronavirus: Shah Rukh Khan provides 25,000 PPE kits to Maharashtra’s frontline medical staff

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, medical staff and health workers are facing a shortage of PPE kits.

By Think Change India
14th Apr 2020
On April 13, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan made provisions of 25,000 PPE (personal protective equipment) kits to support the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra. Health workers and medical staff in the state are currently fighting tooth and nail to combat the coronavirus pandemic. 


The number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has crossed 2,334 as of April 14. With the number rising at record rates, the state decided to extend the lockdown till at least April 30. This was followed by the nationwide extension of the lockdown till May 3, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


srk,, gauri

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan. (Image: Middle East Headlines)

Coronavirus: Mahindra factories replace plates with banana leaves to help struggling farmers


Along with his spouse Gauri Khan, and his business partners Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, Shah Rukh Khan will be contributing to the PM-CARES Fund through his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Donations will also be made to Maharashtra's CM Relief Fund through his film banner Red Chillies Entertainment.


The 54-year-old superstar’s non-profit organisation, Meer Foundation, has also tied up with Ek Saath - The Earth to provide daily food staples for a month to more than 5,500 Mumbai families. Also, Meer Foundation will ensure support to acid attack survivors in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand. 


Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra, said the Fan actor's contribution will help the healthcare workers immensely.


"Many thanks Mr Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits,” Rajesh Tope said on Twitter


In response to the minister, Shah Rukh affirmed that we are all together in this situation and thanked Rajesh Tope for his help in sourcing the kits. 


“Glad to be of service. May your family and team be safe and healthy,” wrote Shah Rukh Khan, on the microblogging site.


Recently, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan also volunteered to offer their four-floored personal office space for treating patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. 


Along with them, celebrity-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pledged their support to the PM-CARES fund. Lata Mangeshkar also donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund. Another star couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas donated an undisclosed amount to 10 charity organisations including UNICEF, Goonj, No Kid Hungry, and PM-CARES. 


(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

