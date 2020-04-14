Coronavirus: Shah Rukh Khan provides 25,000 PPE kits to Maharashtra’s frontline medical staff

On April 13, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan made provisions of 25,000 PPE (personal protective equipment) kits to support the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra. Health workers and medical staff in the state are currently fighting tooth and nail to combat the coronavirus pandemic.





The number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has crossed 2,334 as of April 14. With the number rising at record rates, the state decided to extend the lockdown till at least April 30. This was followed by the nationwide extension of the lockdown till May 3, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan. (Image: Middle East Headlines)





Along with his spouse Gauri Khan, and his business partners Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta, Shah Rukh Khan will be contributing to the PM-CARES Fund through his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Donations will also be made to Maharashtra's CM Relief Fund through his film banner Red Chillies Entertainment.





The 54-year-old superstar’s non-profit organisation, Meer Foundation, has also tied up with Ek Saath - The Earth to provide daily food staples for a month to more than 5,500 Mumbai families. Also, Meer Foundation will ensure support to acid attack survivors in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttarakhand.





Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra, said the Fan actor's contribution will help the healthcare workers immensely.





"Many thanks Mr Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits,” Rajesh Tope said on Twitter.





Many thanks Mr. Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) April 13, 2020

In response to the minister, Shah Rukh affirmed that we are all together in this situation and thanked Rajesh Tope for his help in sourcing the kits.





“Glad to be of service. May your family and team be safe and healthy,” wrote Shah Rukh Khan, on the microblogging site.





Recently, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan also volunteered to offer their four-floored personal office space for treating patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.





Along with them, celebrity-couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pledged their support to the PM-CARES fund. Lata Mangeshkar also donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund. Another star couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas donated an undisclosed amount to 10 charity organisations including UNICEF, Goonj, No Kid Hungry, and PM-CARES.





Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.