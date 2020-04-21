Coronavirus: Policemen in Delhi, Punjab deliver cake amid lockdown to celebrate children’s birthdays

In these times of lockdown in India due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrations like birthdays, anniversaries, among others, have all shifted to the digital medium with people connecting over platforms to wish there near and dear ones.





Further, with social distancing and the shut down of stores, many planned events and occasions have had to be pushed forward to indefinite dates or cancelled.





However, in Fatehpur Beri, South Delhi, policemen on duty ensured that a little girl could enjoy her birthday.





“Today on the birthday of a four-year-old girl, the daughter of a labourer, a cake was arranged by the staff of the Fatehpuri Beri police station, and her birthday was celebrated with her friends in the community kitchen at the labour camp there,” the Delhi Police told ANI.

The birthday girl, a resident of Chandan Hulla village, was wearing a party hat while standing near the cake that was gifted to her by a policeman.





Today on birthday of a 4-yr-old girl, the daughter of a labourer,a cake was arranged by staff of Police Station Fatehpuri Beri&her birthday was celebrated with her friends in community kitchen at the labour camp there. The girl is a resident of Chandan Hulla village: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/Y1KhZ6UUXq — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020









A similar initiative was taken up by the Punjab police officials, where they celebrated the birthday of a one-year-old girl called Maira from the Mansa district.





Punjab Police delivering birthday cake (Image: NDTV)





In a video posted on Twitter, five policemen wearing masks and gloves paid a surprise visit to the family. And, when the family arrived at their doorstep, the officials sang the birthday song for the baby.

The heartwarming moment has seen 280 retweets and 1.2k likes so far.





"What a cute and sweet video. A big salute to the Punjab Police,” said a Twitter user, as reported by NDTV.





To date, India has reported about 18,658 positive COVID-19 cases with 592 deaths. Globally, the cases have risen over 2.5 million with about 171,693 deaths, according to Worldometers, a real-time population tracker.





Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.