Coronavirus: Idol makers staring at huge losses as Durga Puja organisers from abroad cancel orders

Coronavirus has struck a deadly blow to the artisans' hub with puja organisers from abroad informing their decision to call off the festivities this year.

By Press Trust of India
28th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Several idol makers of Kumartuli, the artisans' hub in the northern part of the city said they are staring at huge losses as many Durga Puja organisers from abroad have informed them of their decision to call off the festivities this year at the last minute due to COVID-19 pandemic.


Coronavirus has struck a deadly blow to the entire artisans' hub with puja organisers from abroad informing their decision to call off the festivities this year at the last minute, several idol makers told PTI on Monday.
COVID-19
Also Read

Coronavirus: Norms relaxed for biz activities in green zone in Karnataka


While bookings for three idols for the US made at Prodyut Paul's studio at Kumartuli have been cancelled, organisers of two other puja committees of US have asked him to keep the fibreglass images in proper condition hopeful about organising the festival next year, they said.


"In total, I had made five fibreglass idols for the US this year. All the five committees informed about not holding the puja this October. But two of them asked me to keep the idols for next year," Prodyut Paul said.


"We are desperately hoping that the situation will be better at least in the state after some time as the pujas are still months away, to partly make up the huge loss. But the idols meant for overseas will remain unsold this year," he said.


He said all the idols were to be shipped by this month end.


An office-bearer of Kumartuli Idol Makers Association said of the around 200 Durga idols slated to be shipped to US, UAE, Australia, Germany, UK, bookings of not more than five have been confirmed this year.


Mintu Pal, another popular clay modeller, said the organisers of a puja in the UK, which had been taking idol from him for past several years, communicated to him very recently that they won't be able to take the idol due to the prevailing situation in the country.


"I am staring at a big loss as the idol was almost complete when the lockdown began," he said.


Both Prodyut Paul and Mintu Paul said the semi-finished idols made of fibreglass cannot be given to puja committees in the city as they insist on clay images.


Nabin Pal, another idol maker, has also got order for two idols in UK and Germany – but the organisers informed in the last week of March that they are not organising the festival this time.


"They did not cite any reason. But everyone knows how corona has wreaked havoc in the world," Nabin Pal said.


The idol makers are now pinning hope that the Durga puja festivities in the city will at least not be dented by the coronavirus pandemic.


"One big-time Durga Puja organiser had given verbal nod to an agreement for a big idol, which is their customary tradition, before the lockdown. They had promised to seal the deal in 15 days. But they have now informed they will wait and watch before ordering the same idol or a much smaller one," Prodyut Paul said.


Another local organiser said they will see how the situation unfolds before deciding on holding the puja or not, he said.


"In our estimate, around 15 percent puja committees have confirmed their bookings at Kumartuli till now this year, which would have been over 50 percent in normal times," the idol maker association office-bearer said.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

What makes these 10 beautiful cities the most sustainable in the world?

Nikitha Sattiraju

Coronavirus: Telangana prisoners produce 9,000 face masks, 3,000 litres of sanitiser daily

Think Change India

Relive your childhood: Chandamama editions since 1947 available for free download

Shruti Kedia

Meet the slum children of India who run their own newspaper

Think Change India
Daily Capsule
How MFine Co-founder is simplifying healthcare challenges using AI
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How Project Setu is making information accessible to all during the coronavirus outbreak

Roshni Balaji

Coronavirus: Telangana prisoners produce 9,000 face masks, 3,000 litres of sanitiser daily

Think Change India

This organisation is helping women artisans find their inner entrepreneurs during coronavirus

Anju Ann Mathew

Coronavirus: This woman farmer from Odisha is distributing vegetables for free across 15 villages

Think Change India

Coronavirus: How Chhattisgarh is ensuring the mental well-being of 300 stranded migrant labourers in Raipur

Think Change India

Meet the techie who quit his job to help restore agriculture across 90 cyclone-affected villages in India

Roshni Balaji

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru