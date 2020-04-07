NCERT will develop alternative academic calendar for up to CBSE Class XII students

A letter from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to school principals confirms that a new academic calendar is being developed for students from Class I to Class XII by National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT).





According to Anita Karwal, CBSE’s Chairperson, the new calendar will be based on newer ways of learning, the details of which will follow in another communique from the CBSE to the heads of schools. This reinvention aims to make the education more adaptable to situations like the one the country and the world is going through right now.





"This calendar also suggests ways and means to use technology to aid and facilitate this process of learning," Anita told The Indian Express.





School heads have been asked to utilise the resources – digital and e-learning platforms – provided by the Ministry of Human Resources Development.





Ms Anita Karwal, CBSE Chairperson (Image: Economic Times)





"Share your innovative timetables, content, assignments, question banks, etc. with us, so that your efforts do not remain limited to your school," she said, asking the principals to share their work on the ASAR (Affiliated Schools Activities Report) app of CBSE, as per NDTV.





The new curriculum will be released soon and will entail group video calls, conference calls, voice calls, and both internet-based and non-internet based technological trends of e-learning.





“We would like to caution at this stage that while technology will be required to be used by the child for learning, at the same time, sensitise parents about the misuse/ misinterpretation of information in certain sites that can induce possible distress in children because of exposure to age-inappropriate content,” the CBSE chairman added.





In addition to sharing this, she also encouraged parents to involve their children in the housework. With families living together in the same house, it becomes important to imbibe bonding, patience and empathetic value in children. By allowing them to undertake household chores such as working in the kitchen, Anita believes that the process in itself will facilitate learning in the form of strengthening children’s cognitive, affective, and psychomotor development.









(Edited by Kanishk Singh)





Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.