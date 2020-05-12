This 85-year-old woman from Coimbatore makes and sells idlis to migrant workers for Rs 1

K. Kamalathal is selling idlis to migrant workers in Coimbatore despite the heavy losses that the lockdown has caused to her business.

By Think Change India
12th May 2020
Despite the nationwide lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare workers, government workers, and essential services are functioning non-stop in order to ensure that the basic needs of citizens are met.


With a few trains up and running, migrant workers are travelling back to their hometowns and villages. However, many more workers are still stranded in other states.


Owing to the shortage of food, many NGOs and individuals are coming forward to help these people.


An 85-year-old woman from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, is making idlis for these workers despite her business losses.


Kamalathal

K. Kamalathal (Image: The Quint)


K. Kamalathal, fondly called Paatti or Paattima or ‘Idli Amma’, is trying to help this hardworking population in these difficult times, with her idli and sambhar. This comes despite her business being severely affected by the lockdown.


“The situation has been a little difficult since coronavirus started but I have been trying my best to provide the idli at Rs 1. Many migrant labourers are stuck here and there are more people coming. There are people who are coming and helping me. They are providing essentials which I am using to make Rs 1 idlis,” Paattima told India Today.
Many people are coming forward to help Kamalathal with the raw materials so that she can sell these idlis at a very economical price. She said the migrant workers themselves are also coming forward to help her.


Her efforts were recognised by Indian Michelin Star Chef, Vikas Khanna who tweeted on his page about Kamalathal, wanting to connect with her.


“Can someone-anyone connect me to K Kamalathal, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu? I have 350 Kgs Rice secured near Chennai. Someone can help me coordinate. And tell her – Happy Mothers’ Day and I LOVE HER (sic),” he tweeted.


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

