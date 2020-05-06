Coronavirus: This Bengaluru doctor received the most heart-warming welcome by her neighbours

In the last few months, people across the world have been facing the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak. There have been about 250,000 deaths and 3.6 million positive cases recorded across the world so far.





Many healthcare workers are working on the frontline to contain the virus. These corona warriors are working tirelessly to help save the patients while putting their own lives at risk.





To that effect, a doctor working a the MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru received the most heart-warming surprise after a long day at work. When she returned home, Dr Vijayashree’s neighbours in her apartment complex welcomed her with thunderous applause, in gratitude for her selfless contributions in the fight against COVID-19.





“This is how the residents of an apartment in Namma Bengaluru honoured Dr Vijayashree who returned home after treating COVID-19 patients. Let us respect and appreciate the great services rendered by our doctors,” the official Twitter handle of BJP Karnataka posted, according to the Hindustan Times.

This is how the residents of an Apartment in Namma Bengaluru honoured Dr Vijayashree who returned home after treating #COVID patients.



Let us respect and appreciate the great services rendered by Our Doctors.#ThankYouCoronaWarriors#IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/7yEWlckO6v — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) May 2, 2020





In a video that captured the moment, the doctor can be seen getting overwhelmed by the gesture. Just like on the day of the ‘Janata Curfew’, her apartment residents came out to their balconies and cheered for the doctor’s efforts. In turn, with a big smile, she joined her hands to express her emotion.





“Dr Vijayashree of Bengaluru received a heroic welcome when she returned home after tending to COVID-19 patients at the MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital. A big thank you to all the #CoronaWarriors working selflessly on the frontline of this pandemic. We salute you,” tweeted Bengaluru Mayor M Goutham Kumar, as reported by The Indian Express.

ಕಣ್ಣಿಗೆ ಕಾಣುವ ದೇವರು!



Dr. Vijayashree of Bengaluru received a heroic welcome when she returned home after tending to #COVID19 patients in MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital.



A big thank you to all the #CoronaWarriors working selflessly on the frontline of this pandemic. We SALUTE you! pic.twitter.com/COHT4KYYE1 — M Goutham Kumar (@BBMP_MAYOR) May 2, 2020

Many people who saw the video appreciated the doctor and the neighbours for this gesture. However, other doctors fighting the pandemic may not face the same fate.





Earlier last month, a doctor from Gujarat was assaulted by her neighbour and caught it all on her camera. Dr Sanjibani Panigrahi, who works as an Assistant Professor at the New Civil Hospital, Surat, returned home, only to find herself being verbally abused by her neighbour Chetan Mehta and his wife. Eventually, the police arrested the offenders and had them detained until they agreed to submit a letter of apology.





On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal also tweeted a video of another doctor who was given a heroic welcome from her family and neighbours. Similarly, on the same day, the Indian Armed Forces had arranged a spectrum of activities, including military band displays and flypasts to shower flower petals on the COVID-19 hospitals, as a gesture of gratitude to these healthcare workers.





