Coronavirus: This teenager cycled her ailing father for 1,200 km from Delhi to Bihar

Jyoti and her injured father set off on a bicycle from Delhi on May 10, and reached Darbhanga, Bihar, on the evening of May 16.

By Think Change India
21st May 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The coronavirus-led lockdown has left the daily wagers and migrant labourers in the lurch. Being the most-affected section of the society, many of them decided to make the long journey of hundreds of kilometres by foot, as transportations were halted.


However, in the fourth phase of the lockdown, the Indian government relaxed many restrictions, allowing people to move freely and return to their native lands with special trains and buses.


But before this was made effective, a teenage girl rode a bicycle from Delhi to Darbhanga, Bihar, with her injured father on the pillion. Fifteen-year-old Jyoti cycled 1,200 km for about a week starting May 10 due to the lack of transportation during the lockdown.


Jyoti

Jyoti and her father in Darbhanga (Image: Newsd)

The duo spent Rs 500 on buying a bicycle, which they used to reach their destination. Despite being an e-rickshaw driver, Jyoti’s father could not help her as he had suffered a leg injury post the lockdown.


They did not have enough money to afford the room they were staying in earlier, and hence, decided to head back. They also approached a truck driver who was travelling from Delhi but could not afford to pay him Rs 6,000 that he demanded to help them reach Bihar.


“We had only Rs 600 with us when we left Delhi. I used to cycle day and night, taking breaks of two-three hours at petrol pumps during the night. We mostly ate food at relief camps, and those offered by some good samaritans on the way,” Jyoti told SheThePeople.


Also Read

Pune-based auto-rickshaw driver foregoes wedding expenditure to provide meals to migrant labourers


Jyoti cycled during the day and spent a maximum of three hours of the night at petrol pumps to rest. While the journey was long and tiresome, her only concern was if they would get hit by the moving traffic on the highways.


“I did not feel very scared even while cycling at night, as we used to see hundreds of migrants walking on the highways. Our only concern was road accidents, which fortunately we did not face,” she told Newsd.


Upon their arrival in their village in Darbhanga on the evening of May 16, the villagers were shocked to see them entering on a cycle and immediately offered them food and water. They were also screened at the Government Middle School, Sirhulli, the next day.


Being the only female inmate at the quarantine centre, Jyoti was asked to stay in-home quarantine.

To date, the coronavirus pandemic has taken more than 3,300 lives in India, recording over one lakh positive cases.


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding and Startup Course. Learn from India's top investors and entrepreneurs. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet the scholar from Bengaluru who is on a mission to revive Sanskrit among children using technology and fun

R Saritha

Finland to become world's first country to get rid of all school subjects

Think Change India

How healthcare workers are putting their lives on the line in the fight against coronavirus

Roshni Balaji

Meet the husband-wife duo who have helped over 1,475 children to fight blood cancer

Roshni Balaji
Daily Capsule
Will the Indian startup ecosystem survive the COVID-19 crisis?
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How girls in rural Jharkhand got menstrual care products amid lockdown

Think Change India

Coronavirus: A pandemic of anxiety and depression

Anju Ann Mathew

This dhaba in Bihar provides free meals to returning migrant labourers

Think Change India

Pune-based auto-rickshaw driver foregoes wedding expenditure to provide meals to migrant labourers

Think Change India

This Delhi startup is saving water with sustainable sanitation solutions

Roshni Balaji

Govt procurement portal GeM adds 4,316 products made by tribal communities

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India