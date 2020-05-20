Pune-based auto-rickshaw driver foregoes wedding expenditure to provide meals to migrant labourers

Akshay Kothawale is utilising his marriage fund of Rs 2 lakh to provide meals to those in need

By Think Change India
20th May 2020
With so many anticipated plans and events having to be pushed to an uncertain date or rather, cancelled, the country is nearing two months of lockdown led by the coronavirus pandemic. 


Thirty-year-old auto-rickshaw driver Akshay Kothawale was one of the many who was about to get married this month. However, he had to postpone the ceremony following the social distancing norms and other regulations subject to the lockdown. 


Akshay had saved Rs 2 lakh for the wedding ceremony. Since the wedding was postponed, he is now using this money to feed migrant labourers and the poor in the streets of Pune. With assistance from his near ones, the money is currently being utilised to prepare food for about 400 people every day. 


However, Akshay didn’t stop at that. Additionally, he is also helping senior citizens and pregnant women by offering to take them to clinics or hospitals, as well as spreading public awareness via a loudspeaker in his auto, regarding precautions that need to be taken in lieu of the novel virus. 


“While working as an auto-rickshaw driver, I could save around Rs 2 lakh for my marriage, which was scheduled for May 25. But, due to the lockdown extension, we thought it would not be appropriate to have the ceremony now. So my fiance and I decided to postpone the marriage,” Akshay told PTI


akshay

Akshay Kothawala (Source: PTI)


Akshay is a resident of Timber market area in the city, where he along with his friends have set up a kitchen and are preparing rotis and vegetable curries, and are distributing to migrant workers and others in need in Maldhakka Chowk, Sangamwadi, and Yerawada areas.


“I saw several people on roads who could not even afford to have one meal and were struggling to survive. I and some of my friends thought of doing something to help the daily wagers and needy people,” he added, as reported by NDTV.


They intend to continue distribution until May 31, keeping in mind the funds they have. 


(Edited by Suman Singh)

