These 2 Dehradun students have built a robot that can replace doctors, nurses in coronavirus wards

Two students from University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun have built a robot that can help reduce exposure of humans to coronavirus. This robot can deliver essentials such as food, medicines, and masks within quarantine centres. They can also help in monitoring a patient via live-stream, ensuring social distancing. Once sent to the isolation wards, the machine can also spray disinfectant solution.

Controlled by an Android app, Kshitij Garg and Mayang Barsainya’s robot can also trigger an alarm for the administration if it finds people who are not abiding by social distancing norms or if they are not wearing masks. This robot’s circuitry can be applied to other machines too. Its real-time wireless movement and disinfectant spray controls have been arranged and assembled and the two students are set to earn a patent from a professor in their university.

“Apart from sanitisation, the machine can be used to distribute masks and medicines to those who are under treatment and are quarantined. We are already using this robot in our locality which is under the Red Zone and needs monitoring at various levels,” said Kshitij Garg, student, B.Tech, Computer Science (Internet of Things), UPES, to SocialStory.

The prototype is made from household trash including batteries, motors, and water pumps, coupled with micro-controllers and sensor chips. The students have sought permission to source processors, cameras, and contactless sensors to develop an advanced version. They have developed the system using basic programming (Java, Android, Embedded C) and open source hardware micro-controller instead of microprocessor for reducing cost.

The robot built by Kshitij and Mayank





For the advanced version, they will be integrating the product with AI and Machine Learning and deploy the app on the cloud. The prototype has been developed at a cost of Rs 15,000.

“The robot can replace doctors and nurses in COVID-19 wards and is a sustainable alternative to save professionals who are tirelessly working at the line of defence. Since it operates with the help of an application, anybody can operate the machine from any part of the world. The present prototype has been tested and is working and we are already working on the advanced version of the robot,” said Mayank Barsainya, student, B.Tech., Computer Science (Graphics and Gaming).









Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.