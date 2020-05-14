Actor Sonu Sood arranges for buses to send migrant workers home

The coronavirus outbreak has dealt a severe blow to the lives of millions across India. People have been hit hard by this unprecedented socio-economic upheaval.





Over the last two months, we have come across many celebrities who have done their bit to support those who have had to face the wrath of these times.





Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has not only donated to various charity organisations, but also offered his hotel in Juhu to feed 25,000 migrants during the ongoing holy month of Ramzan.





Further manifesting his goodwill, Sonu facilitated the availability of 10 buses to help migrant workers return to their hometowns on May 11. Around 350 workers were transported by these buses to Karnataka.





“People say they don’t know how to help. But it is possible in so many ways. Every time I went out to get ration, I would see hundreds of people... children, old people, young men and women, carrying heavy loads, walking down the street to get back home. I would stop them and request, ‘Aap log ruk jao, main kuch intezam karunga’. While some listened, some didn’t. Since that time, I’ve been trying to figure out ways to send these people home,” the actor told Hindustan Times.





Sonu Sood waving goodbye to the migrant workers (Image: Indian Express)





Lunch, dinner, and snacks were also arranged by Sonu. His plan is to arrange for 10 buses to various states once every few days.





Sonu coordinated with the local police, the Maharashtra government, and other state governments after transportation regulations were eased. He had to obtain permission to send them home, to conduct health checkups, and to ensure that these workers didn’t belong to red zones.





“The buses left from Thane in Maharashtra on Monday for Kalaburagi in Karnataka,” reported Indian Express.

In addition to arranging for buses to the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, the actor is also considering sending some workers home by train.

















Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.