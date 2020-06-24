Meet the man who sold his SUV to distribute oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients for free

Mumbai-resident Shahnawaz Shaikh gave away his SUV to buy and distribute oxygen cylinders for free. So far, he has handed them out to over 250 families with coronavirus patients.

By Think Change India
24th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Shahnawaz Shaikh’s love for cars went beyond adrenaline and horsepower. When he bought a brand-new Ford Endeavour back in 2011, he spent additional money to get a special number plate – 007, as well as a customised music system.


When the novel coronavirus started spreading in India, Shaikh began using his vehicle as a makeshift ambulance. On May 28, his business partner's six-month pregnant sister passed away due to coronavirus in an auto-rickshaw just when she was about to reach the hospital. 


Shahnawaz Shaikh

Shahnawaz Shaikh, a resident of Malad in Mumbai.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Also Read

Pandemic Heroes: Meet the 16-year-olds who are helping children keep fit amid COVID-19


According to News18, the said woman was taken to five different hospitals, only to be turned down by each one of them due to a shortage of beds or ventilators. 


When the Malad resident got to know that the woman could have been saved had she received oxygen on time, Shaikh sold his car to buy oxygen cylinders for those in need. 


He did not want another life to be lost because of the same reason. He wanted to provide a lifeline for individuals with breathing difficulties. 


Shahnawaz and his team

Shahnawaz and his team getting the oxygen cylinders together for further distribution.

Starting June 5, he began handing out oxygen cylinders for free, and so far, he has distributed to more than 250 families with COVID-19 patients.


“A friend of mine helped me contact a manufacturer who makes oxygen cylinders. They were touched when I told them I wanted to buy cylinders and give them away for free. So now, whoever needs a cylinder comes to us with a recommendation, including prescribed oxygen levels, from a doctor and picks it up from us directly,” Shaikh told Mumbai Mirror.


Shahnawaz

Volunteers involved in procuring and giving away the cylinders.

Also Read

How life science companies across the world are working to fight coronavirus


Only in certain unprecedented scenarios, for instance, when the entire family is quarantined, Shaikh and his team take up the responsibility of delivering. 


Additionally, with the assistance from Dr Sabauddin Shaikh of Care Hospital, he has put together a demo video to guide people on how to use the cylinder. 


Renowned American writer and poet Frederick Buechner once said, “The world needs people who save lives.” Shaikh has not only stood up to it but also sacrificed his prized possession for the cause. 

(Edited by Suman Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Ladakhi tribe is no longer vegan, thanks to climate change

Think Change India

31 famines in 120 years of British Raj, the last one killed 4 million people in 1943

Sanghita Sanyal

Meet the husband-wife duo who cleared over 10,00,000 kg of marine litter from Mahim Beach

Sutrishna Ghosh

8 offbeat Bollywood films that depict disability with great sensitivity

Shalmali Prakash
Daily Capsule
This EV startup turns to face shields to get past coronavirus roadblock
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Pandemic Heroes: This Class 12 student from Delhi is empowering women by enabling them to make masks amid COVID-19

Roshni Balaji

This free teleconsultation app aims to make COVID-19 healthcare accessible to all

Anju Ann Mathew

Meet the ‘waterman’ from Rajasthan, who turned his solar auto into a water hut

Think Change India

Tea seller’s daughter from Madhya Pradesh tops IAF Academy

Think Change India

This organisation has rehabilitated thousands of bonded labourers in Karnataka

Roshni Balaji

Coronavirus: This citizen-led initiative in Mumbai has served over 37 lakh meals to migrant workers

Anju Ann Mathew

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Jul 03 2020

The HerKey Conclave 2020

Online