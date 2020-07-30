A 105-year-old woman becomes Kerala's oldest COVID-19 survivor

Anchal-native Asma Beevi, 105, was discharged after being cured of COVID-19. She is the oldest in the state to be treated and cured of the virus.

By Press Trust of India
30th Jul 2020
The coronavirus pandemic has been claiming lives across the world, while instilling a sense of fear among the people. But at the same time, there have been many recoveries, in almost all the demographics, including the octogenarians and older.


A 105-year-old woman was cured of COVID-19 after over three-month long battle and discharged from a government hospital in Kerala on Wednesday, becoming the oldest coronavirus survivor in the state, the Health Department said.


asma beevi

Asma Beevi (Image: Shethepeople)

A native of Anchal town in neighbouring Kollam district, Asma Beevi was admitted to the Kollam Medical College Hospital on April 20 after contracting the virus through her daughter, the department said, adding that she showed "enormous strength" during the treatment.


She was also suffering from age-related ailments and her treatment was being monitored by a medical board.


"Anchal-native Asma Beevi, 105, was discharged after being cured of COVID-19. She is the oldest in the state to be treated and cured of the virus," the department said in a release.


Earlier in April, 93-year-old Thomas Abraham from Rani village in Pathanamthitta achieved the feat of becoming the oldest COVID-19 survivor in the country then. Since then, some centenarians have been cured of the disease in different parts of the country.


Abraham, a farmer, and his 88-year-old wife Mariyamma were treated at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital and discharged.


Health Minister K K Shailaja praised Beevi and said she showed enormous strength even at such a ripe age.


She also congratulated the doctors, nurses, and other health workers who have been treating elderly patients.


Kerala reported 903 positive cases, including 30 health workers, on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 21,797, while the toll climbed to 68 with one more death.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

