This IAS officer is helping 800 UP villagers get jobs amid COVID-19

In order to help the migrant and daily wage workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Adarsh Singh, the District Magistrate of Barabanki district in UP, is generating jobs for 800 villagers through a river restoration project.

By Think Change India
2nd Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

One of the most immediate impacts of COVID-19 has been the loss of jobs across sectors. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate in India during April and May stood at around 23 percent. 


The shortage of working capital and stagnation in business operations across industries led to a series of layoffs. And, amid the pandemic, migrant workers and daily wage labourers have been the most affected with no means to fulfil their day to day sustenance. 


Adarsh Singh

Adarsh Singh, District Magistrate of Barabanki, UP.

Also Read

Coronavirus: Assam Rifles distributes free umbrellas in Mizoram to ensure social distancing


Despite all the gloom, some individuals are bringing in a silver lining by helping the ones in need.


To that effect, Adarsh Singh, the District Magistrate of Barabanki district in UP, has aided 800 villagers in getting jobs, reported The Quint. These labourers found work after a restoration project in the area was started. 


A few days ago, Singh posted few updates about the work in progress on social media.


The project, which falls under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS), was kicked off to revive the Kalyani river, which was once a rich source of irrigation to several farmers, noted The Daily Hunt


River restoration project

The river restoration project in progress.

The river restoration work has a total budget of Rs 59 lakh for the first phase, which has been divided into two parts. While the 2.6 km stretch in Mavaiya has already been rebuilt, the work at Haidargarh is almost complete in the Barabanki district. 

“Lockdown was, in a way, a boon in disguise for us. We had to stop in February due to movement restrictions. When we learned about the plight of daily wage earners, and how their livelihoods were in danger. We thought of employing them to solve the two problems. This project came as a ray of hope for several villagers who were struggling,” Singh told The Better India.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This agritech startup helps farmers store produce and sell at a better price

Anju Ann Mathew

This Vasai couple donates 50 beds, oxygen cylinders to a COVID-19 care centre on their wedding day

Think Change India

Remembering Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and his lifelong struggle against the caste system

सौरभ राय

Earth Day: With humans indoors due to coronavirus, the planet celebrates and heals itself

Anju Ann Mathew
Daily Capsule
The time for Indian startups is now: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

This agritech startup helps farmers store produce and sell at a better price

Anju Ann Mathew

Mental health in times of COVID-19: Why India needs to take the issue more seriously

Roshni Balaji

How this Delhi-based agritech startup continues to empower Indian farmers in times of COVID-19

Tenzin Norzom

This Vasai couple donates 50 beds, oxygen cylinders to a COVID-19 care centre on their wedding day

Think Change India

Coronavirus: Assam Rifles distributes free umbrellas in Mizoram to ensure social distancing

Think Change India

Companies' contributions for benefit of CAPF, CPMF personnel to be considered as CSR

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Jul 03 2020

The HerKey Conclave 2020

Online