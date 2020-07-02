This IAS officer is helping 800 UP villagers get jobs amid COVID-19

One of the most immediate impacts of COVID-19 has been the loss of jobs across sectors. According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate in India during April and May stood at around 23 percent.





The shortage of working capital and stagnation in business operations across industries led to a series of layoffs. And, amid the pandemic, migrant workers and daily wage labourers have been the most affected with no means to fulfil their day to day sustenance.





Adarsh Singh, District Magistrate of Barabanki, UP.





Despite all the gloom, some individuals are bringing in a silver lining by helping the ones in need.





To that effect, Adarsh Singh, the District Magistrate of Barabanki district in UP, has aided 800 villagers in getting jobs, reported The Quint. These labourers found work after a restoration project in the area was started.





A few days ago, Singh posted few updates about the work in progress on social media.





The project, which falls under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS), was kicked off to revive the Kalyani river, which was once a rich source of irrigation to several farmers, noted The Daily Hunt.





The river restoration project in progress.

The river restoration work has a total budget of Rs 59 lakh for the first phase, which has been divided into two parts. While the 2.6 km stretch in Mavaiya has already been rebuilt, the work at Haidargarh is almost complete in the Barabanki district.

“Lockdown was, in a way, a boon in disguise for us. We had to stop in February due to movement restrictions. When we learned about the plight of daily wage earners, and how their livelihoods were in danger. We thought of employing them to solve the two problems. This project came as a ray of hope for several villagers who were struggling,” Singh told The Better India.