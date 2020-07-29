Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott gives away $1.7B of her wealth to social causes

MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $1.7 billion to NGOs working in the areas of economic equality, public health, and climate change, among others.

By Roshni Balaji
29th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott recently said that she has donated close to $1.7 billion of her wealth to groups devoted to race, gender, and economic equality, as well as other social causes. 


Last year, the ex-wife of Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos had signed the ‘Giving Pledge’ initiative to bestow a majority of her wealth to charities. 


Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Scott

Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Scott.

Associated Press File Photo

Also Read

Jeff Bezos tops billionaires list; wealth remains unaffected by coronavirus and divorce


Launched by Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates and billionaire investor Warren Buffet to spur some of the world’s richest individuals to contribute to social initiatives, the Giving Pledge oath was signed by over 200 people from 24 countries.


Scott kept her word by contributing to over a hundred non-profit organisations, working towards racial and gender equity, public health, economic mobility, and environmental sustainability. 


Announcing her decision as part of a Medium post, Scott, who went by the name MacKenzie Bezos before her divorce, said, 


“Last year, I pledged to give the majority of my wealth back to the society that helped generate it, to do it thoughtfully, to get started soon, and to keep at it until the safe is empty. There’s no question in my mind that anyone’s personal wealth is the product of a collective effort, and of social structures which present opportunities to some people, and obstacles to countless others.” 


The 50-year-old has requested the NGOs to spend her contribution on whatever they believe best serves their endeavour. A majority of Scott’s charity went to groups dedicated to racial equity, which received a little over $586 million. 




“I asked a team of non-profit advisors with key representation from the historically marginalised race, gender, and sexual identity groups to help me find and assess organisations having a major impact on a variety of causes,” she added in the post. 


Presently, Scott’s net worth is known to be more than $60 billion. After her divorce with Jeff Bezos, she received a quarter of his holdings in Amazon and became one of the top five richest women in the world.

(Edited by Suman Singh )

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Pune startup is enabling people to reduce their carbon footprint by harvesting solar energy efficiently

Roshni Balaji

Meet the man who made it to the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list for his solar startup

Roshni Balaji

PM Narendra Modi launches 750 MW solar project at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh

Roshni Balaji

This EU-funded project is pushing auto drivers to switch to clean mobility in Bengaluru

Roshni Balaji
Daily Capsule
Vidya Balan on staying authentic and dealing with negativity; Read all about ex-Goibibo CTO Vikalp Sahni's coding journey
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

This shoe seller's daughter scored 97pc in board exams; MP CM Shivraj Chouhan extends help

Think Change India

Young Indian activist, Archana Soreng named by UN chief to a new advisory group on climate change

Press Trust of India

Glance joins hands with Robin Hood Army to feed 30 million by Independence Day

Trisha Medhi

How Delhi-based NGO Operation ASHA is helping over one lakh underprivileged individuals fight tuberculosis

Roshni Balaji

This Mumbai couple waived off their school fees, used personal savings to feed poor amidst pandemic

Roshni Balaji

This startup is helping people with disabilities to live a more independent life with their products

Anju Ann Mathew

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform