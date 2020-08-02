Here’s how you can help those affected by the floods in Assam

As the world wages a common war against coronavirus, Assam is fighting another war: the floods.





According to a report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the death toll has risen to 108 and almost 56 lakh people from 5,305 villages have been affected by the floods. Around 27 lakh people across 30 districts were forced to leave behind their homes and find shelter on higher ground.





The rising waters of the Brahmaputra have also submerged the world's largest habitat for the great one-horned rhino, the Kaziranga National Park.





Image credit: ActionAid.

Relief and rehabilitation work is underway to provide basic necessities like food, water, and electricity to the victims.





Several individuals and organisations are stepping forward to help the state get back to normal. The NGO Action Aid is sending essential supplies like ration, clothes, and utensils for the victims while foodtech startup Zomato is galvanising contributions for food through its platform.





It is time we also lent a helping hand, and there are many ways to pitch in.

The Chief Minister’s Relief Fund

You can donate online directly to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund or send a cheque/ bank draft in favour of “Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Assam”, payable at Guwahati, at this mailing address:





Chief Minister's Relief Fund Assam, Secretariat Branch, Dispur, Guwahati 781006.

Action Aid

Image credit: ActionAid.

International NGO ActionAid, known for its work in the areas of social and economic justice, has deployed its team on the ground. It is attempting to identify the most distressed localities and help those in need. The NGO had earlier provided relief during the Assam floods in 2016. Contribute to their endeavour by sending funds to Axis Bank Ltd, in the name of ActionAid Association.





Branch Name: Bangalore (KT)

A/C No: 009010101455298

Address: No 9, M G Road, Block A, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001

RTGS/NEFT/IFSC Code: UTIB0000009

Goonj

Essential supplies being transported to the Assam flood victims by the NGO Goonj.

Delhi-based NGO Goonj has been working to uplift some of the most poverty-stricken regions of the country. It is now gearing up to address the crisis in Assam. Chip in by sending essential supplies like ration, clothes, utensils, toiletries, and basic medicines to Goonj, J-93, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi 110 076.





In case you wish to pay digitally, transfer the funds to HDFC Bank Ltd, in name of ‘Goonj’ using the details:





A/c No: 04801450000130

Address: Plot No 9, H & J Block, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi 110076

Swift Code: HDFCINBB

IFSC Code: HDFC0000480

MICR Code: 110 240 072

Art of Living

A screenshot from the Art of Living website.

The Art of Living, along with its partner organisation, The International Association for Human Values (IAHV), is engaged in providing support to the people of Assam in this time. So far, they have reached out to Hatilung village in North Lakhimpur district, Gohpur in Sonitpur district, and the river island of Majuli.





Assist them to continue offering rehabilitative support by sending money to their HDFC Bank account in the name of ‘IAHV - Disaster Relief Fund’.





A/C No: 01841450000025

Bank branch code: 1753

IFSC Code: HDFC0001753

UNICEF

The United Nations Children's Fund has been offering humanitarian and developmental aid to children around the globe since 1946. The international agency has collaborated with various governments and organisations to assist those who have been displaced and deprived by the floods in Assam. You can visit their website and contribute directly to their endeavour.

Zomato

Image credit: Zomato

In May 2019, when Cyclone Fani hit Odisha, Zomato leveraged its platform to gather resources and help those affected on the ground. The restaurant aggregator has now taken the initiative to help those affected by the floods in Assam.





Contribute food for the victims by donating anywhere between Rs 50 per meal to 5,000 for 100 meals on the website. You can also volunteer to serve food with their partner organisation, Feeding India.