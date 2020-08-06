This Indian boy raised Rs 3.7 lakh in the UK to provide PPE kits to health workers in India

Aneeshwar Kunchala, a five-year-old boy from the town of Warrington in Manchester, has been inspiring a lot of people around him by raising close to Rs 3.7 lakh for COVID-19 relief in India.





According to a report by The News Minute, the little boy was motivated to contribute after watching Captain Tom Moore, a UK-based centenarian war veteran, walking 100 laps in his garden to raise funds for the National Health Services during the pandemic.





5-year-old Aneeshwar Kunchala.





After his father Anil Kunchala explained the cause for which he was working, Aneeshwar, too, was motivated to do his bit. So, in April, he began learning cricket and went on a pursuit to do a ’10 days 1000 hits’ challenge to gather money for the NHS.





In the meanwhile, Anil and his wife Sneha Valmeti set up a crowdfunding campaign to spread awareness about their son’s initiative.





After the success of the fundraiser, Aneeshwar kicked off the ‘Little pedallers’ challenge, where Aneesh along with his friends, set out to cycle for 4,500 km, intending to raise money on ‘Give India’s’ website, a non-profit organisation, for the distribution of essentials and PPE kits in India.





Kudos to 5-year-old Telugu boy Aneeshwar Kunchala who cycled 100 kms in Manchester and raised 2.6 lakhs to support those fighting #Covid_19 pandemic in India.



An inspiring #LivingBridge story! https://t.co/K0BkQfPQx6 via @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/BCPOhKxPdv — UK in Hyderabad🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinHyderabad) June 23, 2020

“Every day, he would cycle around five to seven kilometres, which would take around 45 minutes to an hour. There were only four to five children in the beginning. But, as word spread, almost 60 kids joined his effort,” Anil said.





Aneeshwar, who originally belongs to Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, has received compliments from a lot of renowned sports personalities and government officials. Andy Carter, Warrington South MP, recently visited the boy according to News18.





As of August 6, India has reported over 1.96 million COVID-19 cases, with more than 40,000 deaths.





