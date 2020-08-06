This Indian boy raised Rs 3.7 lakh in the UK to provide PPE kits to health workers in India

Aneeshwar Kunchala, a five-year-old boy originally from the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, cycled for 4,500 km with his friends to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

By Think Change India
6th Aug 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Aneeshwar Kunchala, a five-year-old boy from the town of Warrington in Manchester, has been inspiring a lot of people around him by raising close to Rs 3.7 lakh for COVID-19 relief in India.


According to a report by The News Minute, the little boy was motivated to contribute after watching Captain Tom Moore, a UK-based centenarian war veteran, walking 100 laps in his garden to raise funds for the National Health Services during the pandemic. 


Aneeshwar Kunchala

5-year-old Aneeshwar Kunchala.

Also Read

Pandemic Heroes: Meet the 16-year-olds who are helping children keep fit amid COVID-19


After his father Anil Kunchala explained the cause for which he was working, Aneeshwar, too, was motivated to do his bit. So, in April, he began learning cricket and went on a pursuit to do a ’10 days 1000 hits’ challenge to gather money for the NHS. 


In the meanwhile, Anil and his wife Sneha Valmeti set up a crowdfunding campaign to spread awareness about their son’s initiative. 


After the success of the fundraiser, Aneeshwar kicked off the ‘Little pedallers’ challenge, where Aneesh along with his friends, set out to cycle for 4,500 km, intending to raise money on ‘Give India’s’ website, a non-profit organisation, for the distribution of essentials and PPE kits in India. 


“Every day, he would cycle around five to seven kilometres, which would take around 45 minutes to an hour. There were only four to five children in the beginning. But, as word spread, almost 60 kids joined his effort,” Anil said. 


Aneeshwar, who originally belongs to Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, has received compliments from a lot of renowned sports personalities and government officials. Andy Carter, Warrington South MP, recently visited the boy according to News18


As of August 6, India has reported over 1.96 million COVID-19 cases, with more than 40,000 deaths.


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com. To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

(Edited by Suman Singh )

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Mumbai couple waived off their school fees, used personal savings to feed poor amidst pandemic

Think Change India

Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott gives away $1.7B of her wealth to social causes

Roshni Balaji

Meet the brave 19-year-old from Orissa who rescued over 6,000 bonded labourers in Tamil Nadu

Think Change India

This initiative led by college students is tackling food wastage through women empowerment

Romaana Aamir
Daily Capsule
Straight talk with Zoom COO Aparna Bawa; The new normal in the workplace
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

A for effort: What students, teachers and academicians have to say about National Education Policy

Roshni Balaji

More than 100 Indian healthcare professionals unite to fight the pandemic and its causes

Anju Ann Mathew

110-year-old woman from Chitradurga wins battle against COVID-19

Press Trust of India

Kerala-based family, along with their son pass Class 12 exams

Think Change India

From food to hygiene kits, this NGO is helping the underprivileged during COVID-19

Anju Ann Mathew

Investor support, consumer awareness, government inclusion key to boost innovation ecosystem post-COVID

Aarathi Kumar

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom
Sat Sep 05 2020

EMERGE 2020 MARTECH SUMMIT

Virtual Event
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform