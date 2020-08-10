This woman from remote village with no electricity or mobile connectivity cracks UPSC

Cracking UPSC exams is not an easy task, especially for those who come from humble backgrounds. Despite devoting many years for the preparation and taking up additional classes, many aspirants fail to clear the civil service examination.





But time and again, youth coming from poor backgrounds have proved that no financial crisis or adversity can stop them from achieving their goals.





Twenty-eight-year-old Kumari Priyanka has also proved that with hard work and determination, anything is achievable.





Kumari Priyanka being congratulated for clearing the UPSC exam. Image credit: Times of India

Coming from a small village of Rampur in Uttarakhand, since childhood, Priyanka used to help her father on the farm after her school. Even today, her small mud house is cut off from many of the basic facilities like electricity and mobile connectivity, and can be reached by trekking 15 km from the village of Dewal, reports The Logical Indian.





Despite these difficulties, she has cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in her very first attempt.





Overcoming challenges

From helping her father Diwan Ram in the field and supplying water through irrigation systems to harvesting the produce, Priyanka used to spend her time at her father’s farm in the remote village of Uttarakhand.





Later, she shifted to a town called Gopeshwar, 115 km away from her home, and started teaching around 40 students to earn additional income.





“There were no good schools in Rampur. I studied at the primary school there, then moved to Junior High School in Toporti (about 1-2 km from Rampur). After classes, I would go to help my father in the field. It was the sole source of income for us,” she told the media.





After her class 10 exams, Priyanka moved to pursue her higher education from the Government Girls Inter College at Gopeshwar. She completed her Bachelor’s in Arts from the same institute. Subsequently, she went to Dehradun to pursue a degree in law at DAV College, Femina reported.





Priyanka was not even able to share her joy of clearing the exams with her family for two days because of constant power cuts and lack of mobile connectivity back in her village.





She was able to connect with her father only on August 5, two days after the results were announced, after he climbed atop a hill to get mobile connectivity.





Priyanka said:





“The hardships made me stronger. I have seen a lot in life. When things get tough, I'd often feel like giving up. But I'd pull myself up each time. Now I know that I can make use of the platform I have achieved to make things better for others like me.”





Despite all the obstacles, Priyanka managed to achieve her goal of getting into the Indian civil services through sheer will. Today, she stands as an inspiration to several young minds aspiring to crack the UPSC.