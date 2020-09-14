105-year-old woman in Karnataka recovers from coronavirus after treatment at home

By Press Trust of India|14th Sep 2020
Kamalamma Linganagouda Hiregoudar, hailing from Katarki village, Koppal, successfully recovered from coronavirus, after undergoing treatment at her home.
While senior citizens are known to be more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus, many cases of them conquering the disease are surfacing in recent times.


A 105-year-old woman, Kamalamma Linganagouda Hiregoudar, hailing from Katarki village in Koppal taluk, has successfully recovered from COVID-19, after undergoing treatment for the viral infection at her home.

COVID-19

According to official sources, as the elderly woman had a fever, she was made to undergo a test and the result came out positive last week.


The centenarian had no other health issues and refused to go to the hospital. Instead, she underwent treatment under home isolation at her son's residence. After undergoing treatment at home under the supervision of grandson Srinivas Hyati, who is a doctor by profession, Kamalamma has recovered and her COVID-19 test reports are negative now.


Speaking to reporters, Kamalamma's grandson said he felt it was challenging considering her age, but as she had no other health issues, she was under normal treatment and his grandmother is now an inspiration for those who fear coronavirus.


Though the elderly woman hesitated to take food, she was administered porridge and water, and medicine that was prescribed to her was limited.


Ever since the first positive case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala, the pandemic has spread across India and has affected over 48 lakh individuals in all. On September 6, the country topped Brazil's tally and presently, it has the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases.


Till last evening, Koppal had reported a total of 8,802 COVID-19 cases, including 186 deaths and 6,870 discharges. As of September 12 evening, cumulatively 4.59 lakh positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 7,265 deaths and over 3.44 lakh discharges.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context.)

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

