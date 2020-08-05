110-year-old woman from Chitradurga wins battle against COVID-19

The frail woman walked out of a COVID-19 designated hospital in Chitradurga, Karnataka, with the support of four people to be greeted by a team of doctors and paramedical staff.

By Press Trust of India
5th Aug 2020
While the pandemic has been creating a fear across the world, however, many octogenarians and older generations have been showing splendid recoveries.


In a cause for cheer, a woman said to be 110-years-old has recovered from COVID-19, and was discharged on Saturday in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka.


According to health officials, Siddamma, who stays in the police quarters, has five children, 17 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.


Siddamma

110-year-old Siddamma (Image: The Quint)

On July 27, she tested positive for coronavirus along with a few other family members, and accordingly she was brought to the COVID-19 designated hospital in Chitradurga, where she completely recovered from the disease.


The frail woman walked out of the hospital with the support of four people to be greeted by a team of doctors and paramedical staff.


When she was asked whether she was scared after testing positive, Siddamma said, "I am not afraid of anyone."


She was happy with the treatment and food given to her in the hospital.


Later, speaking to reporters, District Surgeon Basavaraju said it is a matter of great pride that the oldest woman has recovered from coronavirus and been discharged from the government hospital.


"So far as I know, it is a record in itself that a 110-year-old woman has recovered from coronavirus. She is the mother of a policeman, who lives in the police quarters," Basavaraju said.


He said a 96-year-old woman had also recovered from coronavirus in the hospital.


Basavaraju said Siddamma's case has boosted the morale of the medical team to work more enthusiastically.


Also Read

A 105-year-old woman becomes Kerala's oldest COVID-19 survivor


Last month, another centenarian also recovered from the deadly pandemic. Based in Kerala's Anchal Town near Kollam, 105-year-old Asma Beevi recovered from the virus despite her age-related issues, making her the oldest survivor in the state. After a three-month-long battle, she was discharged from Kollam Medical College and Hospital.

(Edited by Suman Singh )

